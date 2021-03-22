The victors of the battle of Cepeda, Estanislao López and Francisco Ramírez, demanded the disappearance of the country’s central power, the dissolution of the congress and the full autonomy of the provinces.

Bustos had just assured Córdoba, Ibarra imitated him in Santiago del Estero, Aráoz in Tucumán, and in the meantime the Intendance of Cuyo disintegrated, giving rise to three provinces: Mendoza, San Juan and San Luis. Faced with the fait accompli, the director José Rondeau resigned.

As well Buenos Aires was established as an independent province, and its first governor, Manuel de Sarratea, signed on February 23, 1820 with the triumphant leaders, López and Ramírez, the Treaty of Pilar, which admitted the need to organize a new central government, expiring the one that until then it existed in Buenos Aires.

While the state was weakening, the stay was strengthened until ranchers not only controlled the state: they became the state.

June 20, 1820, has been called the day of the three governors. But in reality Buenos Aires did not have three governors but none.

That day, the “proprietary” governor, Ildefonso Ramos Mejía, submitted his resignation to the Board of Representatives.

The board deposited the baton of command in the Cabildo and it ordered its members to notify General Soler –who had just been appointed governor in the Cabildo de Luján– that he could now enter Buenos Aires.

This was the last act of the Board, which resolved to dissolve itself. But Soler refused to enter Buenos Aires and only did so on June 22 to take office.

The capital was without a governor for almost three days.

A few days later the new governor went out to fight López, but was totally defeated in Cañada de la Cruz.

Soler fled to Colonia and in Buenos Aires another military man with ambitions emerged: Colonel Pagola, who had managed to save part of the troops from the Cañada disaster, entered the city, demanded to be appointed head of the defense troops by the Cabildo and in fact exercised the governorship of Buenos Aires until Colonel Manuel Dorrego, appointed by Soler, commander of the city, he managed to win the favor of the troops and convince Pagola to lay down his attitude.

Dorrego was appointed governor on July 5, 1820.

But as in a sitcom López had his ally Carlos María de Alvear appointed governor in the Cabildo de Luján.

The situation was unsustainable and Dorrego decided to rally the troops of line to which the rural militias commanded by Martín Rodríguez and Juan Manuel de Rosas were added.

They fell on Carreras and Alvear easily defeating them August 2nd. Alvear managed to flee, but was expelled from the Army by López himself.

When negotiations between them failed, Dorrego and López clashed near Pavón. The triumph was for the porteños. Instead of negotiating with López, as Rodríguez and Rosas suggested, Dorrego continued the war in the territory of Santa Fe, where he was defeated by López in the grasslands of Gamonal on September 2, 1820.

The defeat put an end to this brief first government of Dorrego. The economically dominant sectors they were in favor of a pacification that did not hinder livestock and commercial activities.

With the support of the landowner Juan Manuel de Rosas and his Colorados del Monte, they elected Martín Rodríguez as provisional governor in September 1820.

