A dispute between neighbors ended in the least expected way: a couple decided cut a tree canopy in half vertically that bothered them at their home in the UK.

Graham and Irene Lee, both in their 70s, cut the 25 year old fir with the aim of removing all the branches that fell on the driveway to his property in Waterthorpe.

Bharat mistryThe 56-year-old said the Lees called tree trimming specialists after complaining that the birds were making too much noise and causing a mess at the entrance to the two bungalows in the Sheffield suburb.

Mistry, a project manager, elaborated on the conflict: “He was there for 25 years and we had cut it into a ball with the neighbor’s agreement and he was satisfied.” informs Subway.

Annoying birds and decision

Another point of conflict in addition to the branches, was the appearance of birds, expected during this time of year.

Until the start of confinement due to the pandemic, neighboring families got along very well.

“He began by placing black garbage bags in the tree with the aim of stopping the birds that stayed there, “he says.

And he adds devastated: “Last weekend he said he was going to talk to someone to prune it and we asked him please not to do it, but they came on Friday and did it.”

He revealed that he still feels the anguish, and that it generates helplessness that his pleas have not been successful. And he stressed that, anyway, he acknowledges that “You have the right to cut down everything that hangs on your property”.

Pandemic, isolation and problems

Mistry lives in a three bedroom property with his wife and two daughters. And until the start of the confinement due to the Covid pandemic, he said that the neighbors had gotten along “perfectly well.”



The unusual cut transformed the tree into a tourist attraction in the area.

But in March 2020 the problems with the tree began to appear, they grew and nowadays they stopped talking about each other.

“We have never had a problem with them before this. Our children played with their grandchildren when they were younger, we have always gotten along well, “he assured

The tree as a tourist attraction

In the midst of the anger over the pruning of the tree, and the sadness that it caused on one side after so long, something curious arose.

The tree became a tourist attraction for those who circulate near the area. Even, they say, many people make a detour with their vehicles to be able to see it.

Beyond that point, other residents of the area were dissatisfied with what happened with the fir, and described it as “a disgrace.”

“It’s a shame to see him go, surely there could have been another solution if there was a problem with the birds,” said a woman who preferred not to give her name.

The Lee couple refused to speak, highlights the British newspaper. Maybe they realized that the solution worked but that the problem.