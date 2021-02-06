It is no surprise that the United States is considered one of the most consumerist countries in the world. And when it comes to taking advantage of events or traditions, they are experts in making the most of every occasion that translates into use of capital. An example is the Super Bowl, where brands spend millions on advertising and the public – previously – spends a large sum of money to prepare before the NFL final.

Pizza, chicken wings, guacamole and beerare some of the products Americans eat the most during the Super Bowl. In fact, according to an annual report published by the National Chicken Council (NCC) for this year, North Americans are expected to eat about 1.42 trillion chicken wings (2% more than last year).

The American Pizza Community (APC) also makes its prediction by estimating that the sale of pizzas will exceed 12.5 million units sold during Super Bowl LIV, where the Kansas City Chiefs came out champions.

Chicken wings and fried chicken are foods that are always present in different sports in the United States.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), it is estimated that 186.6 million Americans sit in front of the television and enjoy Super Bowl LV. In fact, they assured that they would spend -on average- about $ 74.55, which would translate into a total of $ 13.9 billion used for consumption.

Based on the survey, 77% of those surveyed said they would spend the money on food, 11% on official team clothing, 9% on new televisions, 7% on decorations and 5% on furniture.

“If you think about it, restaurants like wings and pizzerias were built around takeout and home delivery, so they didn’t have to change their business model as much during the pandemic. The wings travel well and hold up during delivery conditions. Additionally, they align with consumers’ desire for comfort foods during the pandemic. Chicken production was stable in 2020, and as long as people are sitting watching TV and – perhaps – drinking a beer, the wings will remain in the game. Also don’t forget about the air fryer revolution, “said Tom Super, spokesman for the NCC.

Guacamole to the Super Bowl

Over time, Americans have adopted different international foods and made them their own within their gastronomy. Arabic, Asian, Mediterranean, and stop counting. But the one they adore the most is the Latina. Among their favorite dishes is guacamole since, in addition to tacos and burritos, it is one of the most consumed during the Super Bowl.

Guacamole is a dish that you cannot miss during the Super Bowl and any event.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Super Bowl Sunday is the second highest food consumption day of the year, only behind Thanksgiving Day.

During last year’s Super Bowl, the Association of Producers and Exporters of Avocado Packers of Mexico (APEAM), following a report, estimated the shipment of more than 120 tons of avocado to the United States ahead of the great night of American football in that country. APEAM hopes that, by this year, avocado imports increase 4% compared to Super Bowl LIV.

Without beer there is no paradise

Another product that cannot be absent from this note is beer. And much more when talking about a sport like American football. During Super Bowl LV, the Beer Institute estimated that 3 out of 4 Americans will accompany their meals with a good beer.

Beer is the beverage that citizens and residents of the United States consume the most during the Super Bowl. Source: Shutterstock.

In fact, during Super Bowl LII (2018), where the Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 against the New England Patriots, Americans drank about twelve hundred million liters of beer. For this year, the institute estimates that the numbers will exceed the mark achieved in 2018.

Super Bowl LV will take place next Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and, although the stadium has a capacity to host 75 thousand spectators, due to sanitary measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, It will only have the participation of 25 thousand fans inside the venue to witness the grand final between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.