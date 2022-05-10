River lives its most glorious years and has a dream present since Marcelo Gallardo is the coach. Not long ago, the Millionaire lived through hard times and now Martín Galmarini revealed an unusual anecdote.
“Once I had to buy underwear to go on a trip to Canada and they asked me if I could do it. Obviously I agreed, I bought them and they never returned the money. I complained twice and then I considered that it made no more sense to do so. It was a thousand dollars that I put in, “she declared on Radio 9.
Galmarini arrived at River in 2008 after being one of the figures of Tigre. His stage in the Núñez club did not meet expectations and he ended up going free in 2010 for not being taken into account by the coach.
His only official goal was scored against Rosario Central and in total he played 23 games in the two seasons. El Pato suffered that stage on and off the field. “It was a club that was in decline. The leaders were not doing things right”recalled what was happening in the Millionaire and makes clear one of the reasons for the decline a couple of years later.
