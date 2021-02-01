Confirmed: the vaccination plan against Covid-19 seems to have “owners” in Argentina. They are part of the main leaders aligned with Vice President Cristina Fernández.

On Saturday, in an extraordinary event, the Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kiciloff, met in a nursing home in Temperley; its Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán; the vice minister of the area, Nicolas Kreplak; the holder of the PAMI, the pensioners’ social work, Luana Volnovich; the Head of the Buenos Aires Legislature, Federico Otermin; the head of the ruling bloc of district K legislators, Luciano Tiagnelli; and the leader of the bloc of Deputies K of the National Congress, Máximo Kirchner.

They announced, witnessed, and made propaganda because there they applied a handful of Sputnik V vaccines to elderly people of ages not publicly known. They are political officials and not scientists. They described the moment as an epic of foundational characteristics for the Argentine Republic. “It is a historic day”, they celebrated.

Those vaccinated would be a 96 year old lady and three more people from that elderly care center. In fact, they received the first dose of a vaccine that is in short supply and will be in short supply. Peronist epic. For now, Sputnik V not enough to vaccinate not even a part of the risk groups identified in this way by the Buenos Aires government. Even less in the rest of the country.

The number of front-line officials of the ruling Peronism advertising four vaccinations is an amazing picture.

A fraction of the ruling party politicians, in the midst of a pandemic, announced and witnessed the vaccination of a first dose without being informed why they were present at that site. From what was seen in the images released by official channels, they seem to have taken care of the protocols in an institution where Covid-19 could spread among elderly at risk.

The group of Peronists did not allude to what will happen to the rest of the elderly living in that nursing home who were not vaccinated. Weren’t they as lucky as their colleagues because they receive medical treatments that would worsen if Sputnik V enters their body? Or simply because vaccines they did not reach?

Daniel Gollán, Martín Insaurralde, Axel Kicillof, Luana Volnovich, Máximo Kirchner and other officials at the “Hogar Elías Romero” Spanish Hospital.

There were no announcements or details about the date when the expected million doses of vaccines will arrive that those same officials promised that they would already be used in this first month of 2021.

The message transmitted in the press was also inaccurate from a health point of view, or could lead to confusion or vain hopes in a population that awaits state aid to create antibodies against Covid-19.

National Deputy Máximo Kirchner explained that “the vaccine means that many people who were in a stage of their life of rest can begin to see their families.” And he added: “It is important that many neighbors sign up, and also help those who do not have the tools to do so, on the page of the Province to plan and build the best possible logistics for vaccination.”

That a group of elderly men or women take a single dose of Sputnik V, of course, is relevant, but according to medical specialists the inoculated in no way are they thus immunized against the coronavirus. They should wait for the application of the second dose and wait some more time to generate the antibodies that do allow it to be protected from Covid-19.

Scientific caution gave way to a fast-paced announcement of final relief from politics.

Kirchner’s words calling on the population to register to receive vaccines that are not yet available (although they will be available in weeks but without knowing how much) is also confirmation of the State’s inability to organize a vaccination plan, at least among Buenos Aires, if they are not the ones who register to be vaccinated. The State, according to the request of the national deputy, would be ineffective if it should manage to coordinate the total vaccination with its employees qualified for these purposes.

At the “historic” event in Lomas de Zamora, the person in charge of the social work of retirees, Volnovich, also spoke, who used concepts similar to that of the head of La Cámpora. “It is a very important day because we begin to vaccinate in geriatric residences the citizens who have had to make the most effort during the pandemic. We will do it in a staggered way, aware that each person who is vaccinated can see his family again and come out of sadness and loneliness, which are very bad for the health of older adults. “

Volnovich represents all PAMI retirees. Not only those who reside in nursing homes. ¿The vaccines will begin to be applied in these residence centers throughout the country? When? How?

The view of these officials regarding those living in nursing homes in pandemic is explicit: the State does not assist them to alleviate their sadness or psychological problems. They will only have the vaccine to face those possible hardships.

Although the lack of contact of the inmates with whom they have a family is key to improving their days, it is also true that the professionals who work in the nursing homes make an effort so that those who live there feel the best possible company.

According to Insaurralde, the vaccination epic headed by the President will have a second stage in terms of older adults. Comply with the total vaccination of the residents of Hogar Elías, in their district.

It remains to know when to be vaccinated in the rest of the two thousand nursing homes in Buenos Aires. And in the rest of the country?

A striking fact: both the Deputy Minister of Health, Kreplak, and Kiciloff, have already received two doses of Sputnik V, thus completing the safe immunity against Covid. They are young leaders. The elderly woman from Lomas de Zamora who began the Buenos Aires vaccination odyssey, with materials, personnel and planning paid for by taxpayers, still runs an objective risk of contracting the virus. But a first dose is a significant step, without a doubt.

In the United Kingdom, to give an example in dozens, the first woman in the world to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine is a 90-year-old woman who was also the protagonist of a story that was experienced with international impact. Although there was obvious English government coordination, there were no politicians present.

Her name is Margaret Keenan.

After being vaccinated, in front of cameras, she said she felt “privileged”.

The vaccine was administered by a nurse of Filipino origin named Parsons.

That happened on December 8 of last year.

The next day, 50 hospitals in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland began vaccination in that country for people over 80 years of age and employees of the health sector and nursing homes. Keenan you have already received your second dose of the vaccine.

Just a month after this jewelry employee in Eniskillen, Ireland, was inoculated, the Queen of England, Isabell II, and his wife, the Duke of Edinburgh, were vaccinated.

By this time of the year, a million of his subjects had already been vaccinated.

No epic. And without class privileges.

Look also

