The Untouchables – The untouchables: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4 The Untouchables, a 1987 film directed by Brian De Palma and written by David Mamet, will be broadcast. The film is inspired by the autobiography of federal agent Eliot Ness, who had already created the television series The Untouchables with Robert Stack. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1930s Chicago, in full prohibition, the city is governed by the notorious and ruthless mafia boss Al Capone, whose trade is mainly based on the smuggling of alcohol. Treasury agent Eliot Ness gets from Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon, on indications from President Herbert Hoover, the task of fighting Al Capone by organizing a crusade against his economic empire. Ness’s first investigations, a series of raids on the warehouses where the contraband goods are hidden, lead to the discovery of some cases of corruption within the Police Department, due to which Ness’s raids fail.

Ness gets the help of the wise Jimmy Malone, an incorruptible Irish policeman, who advises him to find other elements to form a real special anti-crime team. The two go to observe shooting practice at the Police Department, and identify a possible candidate in the young Italian-American Giuseppe Petri, who has changed his name to George Stone. The young agent, who demonstrates a firm character, an honest attitude and a resolute approach, manages to convince them and is drafted. The fourth member of the team is instead Oscar Wallace, an accountant who is assigned to Ness from Washington and who tries to demonstrate Capone’s dishonesty by studying the fiscal and tax aspects related to the boss’s criminal activity.

The Untouchables – The untouchables: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of The Untouchables – The untouchables, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kevin CostnerEliot Ness

Sean ConneryJimmy Malone

Charles Martin SmithOscar Wallace

Andy Garcia: George Stone

Robert De NiroAl Capone

Richard BradfordMike Dorsett

Jack Kehoe as Accountant Walter Payne

Brad Sullivan as Accountant George

Billy DragoFrank Nitti

Patricia ClarksonCatherine Ness

Steven GoldsteinScoop

Anthony Mockus Sr: Judge

Peter AylwardLieutenant Anderson

Don Harvey: Officer Preseuski

Del Close: Alderman

Clifton James: Attorney

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Untouchables on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.