With more than 40 years of artistic career The Untouchables of the North They have become a benchmark for Sinaloa music. The group is made up of Francisco Álvarez (bass sixth), Carlos Sánchez (bass), Fausto Sánchez (bass) and Güicho Romero (accordion and voice), who are preparing a great party for the Elota 2022 Regional Livestock Fair this Saturday, May 7 . The artists promise a great show for the public with their great successes that they have achieved throughout their artistic career.

In an interview for DEBATE, Güicho Romero, leader of the group, shared that the group is excited to be at this fair singing their songs for the public, they will also introduce a new member after Güicho Romero Jr who was an accordionist within Los Intocables del Norte lost his life due to complications from Covid-19, now his son Luis Mauricio Romero will be in charge of the accordion. “We will be at the great closing of the livestock fair in Elota, we invite our public to attend this great party and it is an honor for us to be able to be there and the great surprise is that we will be premiering a new element after my son Güicho Jr. He passed away last year and his place was left and now the one who will be in charge will be his son who will take his place and well now the show must continue, also in this presentation we will be singing ranchera music, romantic songs, cumbias for people to dance, enjoyment for people to be happy and of course we get excited when we see the public dance and sing”, he highlighted.

A new member of the group / Courtesy

Finally, the vocalist announced that they are in the preparation of new songs that will soon be released, “We are in the studio preparing unreleased songs and soon we will announce them.”

