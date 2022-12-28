It was June 7, 1947 when the dream of The Untouchables of the North to make the public fall in love with their incomparable melodies. Now, the group has become a benchmark for Sinaloan music, achieving a journey of hits that include songs like Muero por ella, La huellas de mis besos and Flor hermosa.

Discs and collaborations

In an interview with EL DEBATE, Güicho Romero, accordionist and first voice of the group, announced exclusively that they will start 2023 with many surprises, including albums, presentations and some collaborations. “We have several projects. We have a new material that has already come out, it is called Los consejos, in January it will be promoted in the United States and we also plan to record videos and pending duets. We will start the year strong on the right foot”, he mentioned about Los Intocables, a group that also includes Francisco Álvarez (bass sixth), Carlos Sánchez (bass), Fausto Sánchez (bass), Rosalio Romero (drums) and Luis Mauricio Romero (accordion).

The Untouchables of the North happy for their 40-year career / Courtesy

for more music

One of the purposes for Intocables del Norte for 2023 is to continue providing new music and continue to evolve for the new generations. “The purposes for this year is to continue making music, to continue in the arena as long as God gives us license.”

Güicho Romero took advantage of the space during the talk to thank each of his followers for their support throughout these 45 years of artistic career. “People have not forgotten us yet, we have four decades in the career with ups and downs, but with the same objective since we started, which is to continue conquering the ears of the public, thanks to them, the public, our family, we have maintained in the artistic sphere”, he pointed out.