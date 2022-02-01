In an episode of Rockefeller Plaza, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) has to be a member of the jury of a trial. To get away, she puts on a white tunic and bows and pretends to think she’s Princess Leia, but it doesn’t work out and she ends up having to join a troop made up of a man wrapped in Christmas lights, another with a transistor around his neck, a lady with her dog in arms wrapped in a baby shawl and a boy with a false mustache.

Galicia in Common registered several questions yesterday in the Congress about “the lack of transparency” in the voting of the Benidorm Fest. The jury of the festival is not that of Liz Lemon: madness is not suspected, but vested interests, because with 50% of the votes, they had the power to stop any hypothetical public choice. What a scandal, here is played. It’s funny that you ask about a voting system in a House whose members we elect for another one so put in solfa. It also has the fact that the questions did not arise until after the final when the bases are public since october. A classic outside and inside Congress: the rules are only unfair if they do not favor me.

It is not the first time that the Eurovision preselection reaches your honors. In 2017 the PSOE asked for responsibilities after the mess with Manel Navarro (a member of the jury ended up receiving a slap). And in 2008 the PP asked for explanations about Chikilicuatre. Sorry for the demagoguery, but the parliamentary seat has asked itself more times about the jury and the pre-selection mechanism for Eurovision than about those who put Dolores Vázquez in jail. You can also enter the Congress with Princess Leia’s robe and buns. Or the Lady of Elche.

