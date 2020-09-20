Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during a conference at Georgetown University. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / GETTY IMAGES / AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has not been a social network of friends for years. Not even an advertising platform. Nor is it a mirror that reflects society. It is a loaded weapon in the hands of 2.7 billion people and households. A digital fabric that filters misinformation, racism, conspiracy theories, hate speech, lies, and that some use for ethnic cleansing (Myanmar), persecute dissidents (Cambodia) or incite public opinion to support squads of death (Philippines). An immense laboratory for groups that deny the Shoah, who think that the 5G network fries the brain or that the massacre (20 children and 7 adults died) at the Sandy Hook school in Connecticut (United States) never existed. As she writes The Guardian: “If Facebook were a country, it would be North Korea.”

But Mark Zuckerberg, at the helm of his digital nation, is immune to any physical geography. Since the United States Federal Trade Commission imposed a record $ 5 billion fine on the social network for the Cambridge Analytica scandal (leakage of personal data of 87 million people reused even by the Trump campaign), the action has not stopped climbing. True, the latest quarterly data reflects the slowest revenue growth since it went public in 2012, but it has nonetheless exceeded analyst expectations. And its geology of money accumulates increasingly solid layers. Revenues of $ 18.7 billion (up 11% year-on-year, when the market was expecting 3%), 1.79 billion daily active users, 2.7 billion monthly, and an average revenue per user of $ 7.05. In addition to a portfolio of 9,000 million advertisers, according to Goldman Sachs.

“The forecast,” says Matteo Ceurvels, an analyst at the eMarketer consultancy, “is that Facebook’s advertising revenue will grow 5.9% this year, to 73.78 billion dollars. [62.500 millones de euros]”. Zuckerberg has become an emperor of knowledge. A minimal change in your algorithm decides how the information wind changes. The United States Congress has been investigating the possible violation of the antitrust laws of Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook for more than a year. 1.3 million documents and hundreds of hours of interrogation have accumulated. The person in charge of the network defended, by videoconference, his vision of the market. “We compete against the companies that are in this audience, but also against many others that sell advertising and connect people,” he argued. The manager Capital Group estimates that it controls 22% of the world’s digital advertising market and from there it is indifferent, even, to boycotts.

From mid-June to the end of July, the platform “suffered” the biggest blockage in its history. Disney, Unilever, Volkswagen, Ford, Coca-Cola, among 1,000 other companies, stopped advertising on the network in protest of the dissemination of hateful messages. “The campaign not only took a toll on Facebook’s revenue, but it also pointed to the direct responsibility of the platform and its inability to act against intolerance and misinformation,” notes Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. to Counter Digital Hate), one of the drivers of the boycott. But the truth is that, depending on the sources, Facebook lost only between 5% and 1% of its income. “The platform’s top 100 advertisers contribute only 1% of its total turnover, so the losses could be $ 1 billion,” estimates Daniel Morgan, vice president of investment firm Synovus Trust Company. Small change.

Behind the scenes, Zuckerberg places his political chips. It is known that he has met twice privately with Trump, the second was known thanks to a leak, and it is almost impossible for him to do something similar with Joe Biden, who is in favor of cutting back on his immense power. The founder of the network wants to play his game with white. And he’s watching Trump rally his group. Former Cambridge Analytica head of data analytics Matt Oczkowski has created a new company, Data Propria, which is working – reveals The Guardian – with Trump’s 2016 digital campaign manager Brad Parscale. The platform has also signed right-wing lobbyist (worked with Bush on energy) Joel Kaplan. The pieces move. And the American president is pushing the limits. Can Facebook elect the next president?

Far from being an exaggeration, in many contexts the platform has more influence than politicians despite having announced a new content control policy. We know the impact he had on the 2016 election by spreading fanciful and misrepresented information about then-candidate Hillary Clinton. “Facebook is not powerful enough to elect the president of the United States. But it is no longer possible to be chosen without having a serious strategy in the social network ”, reflects Philip N. Howard, director of the Internet Institute of the University of Oxford. Zuckerberg knows it. Like he is very clear about how to act in the market. “Is he bullying of the industry. When a competitor appears: either he buys it or copies it; until I’m done with you. Because it wants to be a means of communication, ”warns technologist Enrique Dans.

Division

The proposal that has been gravitating like an asteroid for some time without falling to the ground is to divide the company (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) in the face of the failure of self-regulation. But under the current Administration, and an economic crash, it seems impossible to break it. “It would be difficult to divide the network because the different applications are technologically linked in an integral way and also this partition would surely worsen the situation of consumers”, observes Robert D. Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF, for its acronym in English). Because the platform estimates that some 3.140 million people use Facebook every month, Instagram (although the company does not publish segregated data on the application, it is one of its best sources of income), WhatsApp (it is the first messenger in 109 countries, according to Synovus Trust Company) or Messenger. Its close “family” of services.

“Facebook is a national security threat with zero ability to realize that this is an American company doing business around the world and not a global cabal that has the same regulatory regime as the UN or the World Bank. That is to say, none ”, criticizes Renee Murphy, principal analyst of the American consultancy Forrester Research. Perhaps the answer is to legislate from privacy and consider, as Shoshana Zuboff, emeritus professor at Harvard Business School, defends that the management of private data is a human right and not a marketable asset. All without forgetting history and changing its eternal return. “When we are old and with gray hair, we will look back at this moment just as people do today with the big tobacco companies and soon with the oil giants. In other words, this is not the first time that a huge corporation has made billions doing what is morally wrong, on purpose, and it will not be the last, “warns Murphy. Zuckerberg smiles. His 13% of Facebook is already worth $ 100 billion.