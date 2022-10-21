It is difficult to evaluate Cruz Azul’s season in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The Celeste Machine had a hair-raising first half under Diego Aguirre. This period of darkness was crowned by the 7-0 win that America gave them on matchday 10. On the other hand, after the departure of the Uruguayan and the arrival of Raúl Gutiérrez as coach, the cement workers showed another face and were able to enter to the league
La Noria’s team faced Monterrey in the quarterfinals and left some good feelings despite the team being eliminated at this stage. Looking ahead to Closing 2023, the celestial directive must evaluate different elements to make decisions. The continuity of the coach and some players is not assured for the following semester. In addition, it is still necessary to define who will be the new sports director.
According to a report by Diario Récord, there are some soccer players with the status of untouchables, that is, they will not leave the institution regardless of who arrives as coach or sports director. In this list are Rodrigo Huescas, José de Jesús Corona Gonzalo Carneiro, Carlos Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar, Erik Lara, Carlos Rodríguez and Uriel Antuna.
In the cases of Rodríguez and Antuna there may be some news, since both will participate in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Cruz Azul project will seek to promote new players from the quarry, since the bets on Rodrigo Huescas and Rafael Guerrero have yielded fruits.
