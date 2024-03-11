It is not easy for Ukrainian soldiers to stay motivated now that Russia is gaining ground. This is what soldiers at the front tell Simone Peek. More military support is necessary. Otherwise, they fear, Ukraine will not survive.

Soldiers at Kramatorsk have 'only their bodies' to hold the front line in place

Guest: Simone Peek Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Ruben Pest and Esmee Dirks Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt Photo: Andriy Andriyenko/AP