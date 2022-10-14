Club Deportivo Guadalajara is very clear that it cannot get rid of several of its players who are considered non-transferable, and in recent days there have been many movements in Verde Valle, since the departure of the sports management of Ricardo Pelaez to the exits of Michael Ponce Y Jesus Molina.
At the same time, work is beginning on what will be the new board with a new sports director and possibly there will also be a new coach, meanwhile, Richard Chain is awaiting the decision.
According to the correspondent of Fox Sports, Rodrigo Camachothe following names would be on the non-transferable list:
On the contrary, the high command of Guadalajara is very clear that its main assets on and off the pitch are Alexis Vega Y Fernando Beltran, The attacker has just been renewed until 2024 and unless a very good offer arrives from Europe, he is not on the list of negotiable with any other Mexican soccer team.
Similarly, the Nene Beltran He has served as captain and leader on the field, making it clear that his quality is not enough with the team from Guadalajara. While the remaining players; Miguel Jimenez, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepulveda, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado Y Jesus Angle they are players who have become important elements and all of them have been starters in the process of Richard Chaintherefore, they have a safe place for the foreseeable future.
