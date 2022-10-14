🐐 In @Chivas There is no such thing as “everyone transferable”. There are players who will NOT leave.

✅ Vega, Beltrán, Alvarado, Olivas, Chiquete, Angulo, Jiménez, Mozo and Sepúlveda STAY in Guadalajara.

🔴 For the rest they will listen to offers; possible exchanges.@FOXSportsMX @CentralFOXMX

– Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) October 13, 2022