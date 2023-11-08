He did it! Renato Rossini Jr. is back in the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ after going through an arduous test in which he faced eliminated participants and other figures who wanted to enter the competition. To celebrate his return to the program, it did not occur to him to call none other than the jury Javier Masías. They both danced to the song ‘Fenomenal’, a song that Renato Rossini’s son characterizes repeatedly.

YOU CAN SEE: Renato Rossini Jr. and Checho Ibarra returned to ‘The Great Chef’ and Carolina Braedt entered the show

How was Javier Masías and Renato Rossini Jr.’s dance?

On the well-known television set of the gastronomic space, Renato invited Javier Masías to record a video on the social network TikTok. True to his style, Masías was negative at first, but, to everyone’s surprise, he took out some sunglasses to dance with the influencer.

In the description, Rossini Jr. was happy with his feat and wrote: “I told you that Javier Masías was going to dance it.”

YOU CAN SEE: Ximena Hoyos and Renato Rossini return to ‘The Great Chef’ and Claudia Berninzón is the new member

What did users say about Javier Masías and Renato Rossini Jr.’s dance?

In the comments box of said social network, Internet users offered their “congratulations” to Renato for managing to encourage Javier Masías to dance with him. They also noted that the strictest judge on ‘The Big Chef’ is opening up more to the contestants.

“Good, Masías, faith no menal”, “I can’t believe it, you made Javier dance”, “How tender Javier looks”, “Renato did it”, “How is this event possible”, “The first time he did it”. I see dancing, glasses have power, Renatito”, These are some of the user comments.

#unthinkable #happened #Javier #Masías #dances #Renato #Rossini #Fenomenal #style