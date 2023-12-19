The unsuspecting Lambiase let go of all the tension

“Sway no more”. “Be careful on Turn-14”. Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, during the last lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the one that earned the Dutch driver the first world title, was as always essential and punctual in leading Verstappen to the checkered flag. After overtaking Lewis Hamilton in Turn-5, Verstappen moved left and right several times on the long straight towards Turn-6 to avoid trailing his rival, which is why Lambiase warned Verstappen not to do the same towards Turn-6. 9 to avoid any sanctions.

The advice to be cautious in Turn 14, then, was due to the fact that the 'filler' – the white powder that absorbs liquids – had been spread at that point after Nicholas Latifi's accident, the decisive one to turn the tide of the Grand Prix. Under the checkered flag an explosive explosion explodes in Verstappen's helmet “Oh my Lord Max“ to celebrate the victory and, consequently, the conquest of the world title. From the tone of voice, the 'owner' of the scream seemed to be Alexander Albon, then reserve driver for Red Bull, but the current Williams representative has always said that it wasn't him, not revealing the identity of the person who screamed over the radio, venting so the tension.

So who was it that celebrated the title before the now legendary one? “Max Verstappen, you are the world champion, the world champion” by Christian Horner? The unsuspected Gianpiero Lambiase he confessed that it was him: “I am usually calm, essential and rational in my radio communications, but I have to admit that it wasn't Albon shouting on the radio in Abu Dhabi under the checkered flag, it was me.”

During the lap of honour, more or less halfway through, the 'intimate' exchange with Verstappen sees Lambiase once again return to the role of the usual traveling companion who is always on point: “All season they've been trying to bring you down, you finally had a stroke of luck. Enjoy this moment”Lambiase's words to Verstappen who recognizes: “The stroke of luck came right on the last lap.”