Lidia Huayllas has been climbing Huayna Potosí for more than 25 years. The mountain, located at 6,088 meters, is one of the most iconic in Bolivia and possibly also the most touristy, its ascent, although hard, is affordable for many neophyte climbers. For at least 23 of those 25 years it was half done. Her climb invariably ended in Campo Alto, (the camp located at 5,100 meters where the mountaineers spend the night before reaching the summit) because Lidia’s task was to carry the expedition’s belongings, make dinner and wait for the return. every morning from the mountaineers to prepare a comforting coca tea with which to relieve fatigue and altitude sickness. That was all.

“I saw the tourists return each time, those who had reached the summit happy and those who had not been sad. Every client who came down the mountain asked us, What about you? Have you already climbed Huayna Potosí, or Illimani or any other mountain? And we had to say no to them, but our curiosity grew more and more about what it would be like to reach the top ”.

Lidia had a priori two impediments to fulfill her dream: her age (she just turned 50), and her condition as cholita, a condescending term used to refer to indigenous women in Bolivia. Traditionally relegated to certain positions in society such as cooks or laundresses, during the last decade the cholitas have progressively conquered many spaces that were previously forbidden to them due to their dual status as indigenous and women. Politics, business, public services, art or sports have been accepting more or less naturally the arrival of skirts, braids and hats. The high mountains are no longer an exception.

One day about three years ago Lidia and other women decided to get together and ask their husbands a question: “Why not us?” “Between them they always argued about which wife had the most strength and would be able to climb higher. At the beginning my husband always told me: there are no crampons, there are no boots your size… Then we already got a team of our size, boots, crampons… ”, remembers Dora Magueño, another member of the group.

“I also started as a cook and I was afraid at first when I went up to Campo Alto, but not because of the altitude, but because I thought that what I cooked the tourists would not like. So I started with fear. Then I got used to the mountain and my desire grew, now I enjoy it, how the stars shine at night and the silence that is up there, but above all getting there… getting there is the best. It is a happiness that is difficult to explain ”, says Dora.

The ascent chosen to start would of course be that of Huayna Potosí, the mountain that they had left halfway so many times. On December 17, 2015 Lidia and 10 other wives of mountain guides, together with Elio, her husband, and another guide, with their skirts under the mountain equipment, completed the nearly 1,000 meters that separated Campo Alto from the summit and checked for the first time what it felt like “up there”. “It was an incredible joy, but for us it was a bit difficult the first time, since we did not know her and the return was more dangerous because the snow melts and you have to go down very quickly,” says Cecilia Ilusco, another. “Then there is altitude sickness, not only tourists suffer, we do too.”

Since then, the group has not stopped growing until integrating 16 climbers and putting its notch in the main mountains of Bolivia: Illimani, Parinacota, Prapami, Sajama … The latter, the highest peak in Bolivia, was the one he liked the most Lidia because they had a snow storm and a lot of wind. “When something costs and is achieved, like it more,” he clarifies.

Last January 14, five cholitas Climbers between the ages of 24 and 50, together with two Argentine guides, were undertaking an expedition to Chile to ascend Aconcagua, the highest mountain in Latin America. Analía Gonzáles and Elena Quispe achieved their goal, becoming the first indigenous women to reach the summit and authentic icons of Bolivian mountaineering.

This latest climb to Aconcagua has been financed by Montura, an Italian mountain equipment company. They have also shot a documentary on the ascent directed by the Spanish Jaime Murciego that will be released soon. For their next challenges they are looking for new sponsors.

According to the Association of Mountain and Trekking Guides of Bolivia, there are about 70 guides in the country, all men. Each guide charges between 50 and 60 dollars for the ascent, the porters and cooks only a fifth. Lidia says that one day becoming a guide is a possibility and an aspiration for some of them, but it is still missing. “You have to take the statutory courses like men, but we are already starting to raise low peaks with clients, like them. I don’t think it will take long to happen ”.

“It has always happened to us that men have not shared our ideas. They told us: ‘What are you doing here, why are you going up?’ And they made fun of it. “Lidia says that when they began to descend the Acotango volcano, the inhabitants of the community at the foot of the mountain rebuked them for having climbed. According to a local superstition, women were forbidden to ascend and the volcano was in danger of melting. “They made us feel very bad. They have discriminated against us. But luckily our husbands always supported us, and from the first time we said we are going to go, they said: ‘Sure, you can… Ignore them, you can.”

Now the group of climbers has become a phenomenon in Bolivia, with extensive media coverage. When they climb the Huayna, the tourists recognize them, interrupt the ascent and ask for a photo with them. Their latest feat after climbing Aconcagua has spread their popularity and they are already receiving invitations to tell their story around the world. However, your adventure does not end here. After Aconcagua they prepare a new challenge, the group is already raising funds to attempt the assault on the roof of the world: Everest.

Lidia, who had to leave the mountains half way for so many years, says that she likes to think that what they are doing can be an example for the new generations of girls. “Not only for the cholitas, but for all the women of Bolivia, may it serve as motivation.” Lidia has two daughters who also climb. “Especially my daughter Suivel who accompanies me on most expeditions. I would like her and the new generations of women to become more and more professional. But not only in the mountains, in all jobs. May women count more and more in Bolivia. That is my great wish ”.

