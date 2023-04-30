Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns 125-107 (1-0)

—

When it comes to the postseason and games that matter more than the others, Jamal Murray is always better to have on your side. The Nuggets had missed him so much in the tough series two years ago against the Suns and throughout last season. But now Jamal Murray is there and he was the decisive player in Denver’s success in the opening game of the second round. Unstoppable for the defense of the Suns, unable to read his movements in advance and to curb his dribbling and execution speed. Murray looked like the Orlando bubble again, probably the best moment of his career before his cruciate injury, but to be honest that player has been around quite often lately. For the Canadian Nuggets guard 34 points with 13/24 shooting, 6/10 from three, 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. Mvp of the match without ifs and buts. Denver imposed game rhythms, physicality and competitive spirit on Phoenix, taking advantage of the thrust of the Ball Arena crowd, who was the sixth man on the floor for coach Michael Malone. A complete and conscious performance by the Nuggets, who knew where they wanted to go and how to get there right from the tap-off. Nikola Jokic dominated physically and mentally, this time less in terms of game creator and more, instead, as a pure full front: 24 points, 19 rebounds of which 8 offensive, 5 assists and only 3 turnovers. There is not a single Suns player who can guard him and this will be a big problem for Monty Williams in view of the next games. In the first half, the Nuggets built their total control over the game, showing off an offensive clinic with high technical content and very high-profile finishes. And when you see someone like Aaron Gordon (23 points and 6 rebounds) in rhythm and completely immersed in the game, contextualized and at ease in the score that the team is following, you understand that for the day’s opponent it will be almost impossible. The Suns leaned on Kevin Durant (29 points, 14 rebounds and 7 turnovers) and Devin Booker (27 points and 8 assists), finding here and there the expression of the team they would like to be but which still, understandably, are not . If I’m going to beat these Nuggets, they’re going to have to speed things up. Because Jokic and his companions are a highly talented collective, aware and with a strong and characterizing experience behind them. They are not things that are built overnight, after all. Race-2 is scheduled for 4 in the morning, Italian time, on May 2nd.