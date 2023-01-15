The shock wave of the missile that has caused the largest massacre of civilians in Ukraine with a single attack could be felt on Saturday night in most of the city of Dnipro. This is attested by some of the lifeguards who participate in the rescue work. They took to the streets as soon as they received the reflection of the expansive wave without knowing what was happening or where to run. The fire and the intense smoke that for hours arose from the rubble of the Peremoh urbanization were responsible for marking the path. But from the first moment of violent emptiness everyone knew that this was not a normal bomb.

And it is not. The X-22 missile, or KH-22 as it is also labeled, is a device created to sink aircraft carriers and frigates in naval battles, not a concrete and cement building inland. Hence the Dnipro Armageddon. Peremoh has become another grim symbol of the barbarity of the Russian invasion, with a carnage even topping the missile blast that destroyed the Kramatorsk shopping center in June, claiming twenty lives. It is believed that an ‘aircraft carrier assassin’ was also there, the cause of an inexplicable deflagration that even volatilized several bodies due to the extremely high temperatures.

The KH-22, possibly fired from a bomber, this time hit the middle of a huge building. Simply, the two central blocks have disappeared. Through it you can see the other side of the city. There were 72 apartments of which not a single trace remains. According to the authorities, another two hundred homes are damaged and it cannot be ruled out that the sides of the complex could collapse. At least 1,100 residents are at risk of being left without shelter amid the sadness of a devastated, dark and frozen city where some children fallen among the rubble have stopped dreaming.

There is a fairly extensive wrecking circle around Peremoh. Hundreds of apartments have lost their windows. The door frames have been thrown off. Some roofs have also blown off. Reality has become imperfect. The intensity of the explosion was such that 38 cars and vans have been reduced to shrapnel and metal balls. The mayor, Boris Filatov, claims that everything will get worse. Nighttime temperatures “have dropped to two degrees below zero,” significantly reducing the chances of survival in rooms without windows, doors, or electricity. Getting to the morning sometimes depends on a blanket. Hell has no flames. It’s a winter behind a shock wave.

The desire to shock



They didn’t know it, but when Russia fired the KH-22 missile they were already doomed. It is a long-range anti-ship projectile designed by the former Soviet Union in order to transfer artillery warfare to the sea. The warhead weighs almost a thousand kilos. It’s easy to imagine the devastation a ton of explosives can cause, whether against the metal hull of a ship or a brick wall. It only escapes from it if the projectile, for whatever reason, does not see its victim. In Dnipro an old woman survived in the ruins of her house on the eighth floor. The bottom seven floors had collapsed. She miraculously got caught on an overhanging eave. An 18-year-old boy jumped out of bed with the explosion. Just like that, he ran off. He reached the street when everything was collapsing behind him. And there is that miracle child who tried to flee the family home to find that the stairs of the building had disappeared. Rescuers found him this Sunday morning huddled next to the elevator. However, in front of the most epic story, that other dark page from the jaws of war appears with mobile phones ringing under cubic meters of rubble and concrete through which blood drips.

The fact that Russia has resorted to this devastating missile to attack a city full of civilians and buildings that do not offer any resistance to such tremendous volatilizing power can be explained, according to experts, for two reasons. One of them is the shortage of ammunition of greater precision, a fact that has affected the invading troops for months due to the impossibility of manufacturing strategic weapons equipped with advanced technology at a sufficient speed. According to Ukraine, the Russian Army throws away part of the arsenal supplied by Iran, which the Government of Tehran denies, and after all that it finds available in its warehouses, which sometimes leads it to use inappropriate ammunition for certain attacks. The X-22 is notable for the risk of substantially deviating from the chosen target. What may have happened this weekend.

However, the other possibility is the desire to shock the enemy with a heinous massacre. Dnipro, it must not be forgotten, has been the culmination of two days of artillery assaults in Donetsk of whose intensity there are few precedents. It also coincides with the conquest of the strategic town of Soledar and the appointment of Valeri Guerásimov as head of the joint command leading the invasion. The attacks seem to show that the arrival of the head of the Russian General Staff in planning the front will not change the program of constant bombardments against their rivals in a sort of murderous Malaysian drop.

Russian warships leave Saint Petersburg to participate in naval exercises. /



afp



The MKB Raduga aerospace company, located on the outskirts of Moscow, has been commissioned to develop the KH-22, whose lethal inspiration dates back to World War II. At the end of this and other conflicts that shook the world, Soviet strategists realized the advantages of evolving from traditional naval battles towards a theater of operations more in line with the use of long-range projectiles and adapted aircraft such as fighter-bombers and antiships.

Actually, it can be affirmed that these muds came from those muds. The current invasion of Ukraine does not stop being a translation of those warlike principles of the ‘remote’ war. The Infantry strategies, hand-to-hand combat and the columns of armored cars, present in the first months of occupation and the siege of kyiv, have been converted into an artillery duel where the two sides exchange shells. Moscow thus complies with one of the precepts of hybrid warfare advanced by the chief of the General Staff in his ‘Gerasimov doctrine’: sow terror among civilians (massacres such as that of Dnipo are an example of this perversion) and create the conditions for the popular discontent that leads to a rebellion against the enemy government. An objective that Russia tries by destroying energy infrastructures so that the Ukrainian population becomes discouraged or angry at kyiv suffering the hardship of cold and freezing this winter.

sea ​​battles



The KH-22 was built with the United States aircraft carriers and their escort ships in mind. If it causes a forty-foot-deep sinkhole in the ground, as early tests showed, it doesn’t have much of a problem sinking a ship. And what can it not do then against a building of cement and brick?

However, it is scary because it is practically unstoppable. The Ukrainian General Staff acknowledged this weekend that its anti-aircraft defenses are not prepared to intercept this type of rocket, at least until the United States and its NATO partners supply them with Patriot PAC-3 or SAMP-T missiles. The shipment of a consignment of Patriot batteries has already been approved by the White House.

To explain that ease of escape, one must pay attention to the functional mechanism of the ‘carrier killer’. Pure evil. The warhead reaches between 12,000 and 27,000 meters of altitude depending on the conditions in which it is fired. Once it reaches the ceiling, it falls under its own weight, tracing an elliptical arc in a dizzying descent. When it touches its target, the energy of the fall is added to the detonation of almost a thousand kilos of explosives. In the case of the Dnipro tragedy, it can be calculated that the missile hit the building at just over 5,000 kilometers per hour.

This massacre is surprising because the Kremlin carefully selects where to use its KH-22s. In fact, since the start of the invasion it has only used them 120 times and, generally, to destroy large energy facilities. The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, believes that what happened in the residential complex is an “act of terrorism against civilians” when using such destructive ammunition “in a densely populated city.” Ihnat has called on the international community to condemn Russia’s decision to use the KH-22 and urged the Western allies to send anti-aircraft batteries capable of stopping this threat to kyiv as soon as possible. Moscow, meanwhile, already has the KH-32 underway, an evolution of the ‘aircraft carrier killer’ that climbs to 40 kilometers in altitude. Impersonal contempt for life can always go further.