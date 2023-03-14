Javier Tripiana bought an engagement ring and got down on one knee. That gesture was supposed to lead him to the altar, but he ended up directing him straight to a kilometer zero dealership in the province of Alicante. He didn’t know that when he proposed to his girl. She said yes, of course, what an illusion. They asked friends and family to mark June 10, 2023 in their diaries. And the owners of a mansion with a very cute farm. Then they started negotiating with wedding planners, caterers, photographers and florists. They did an Excel of expenses… and in the end they canceled the link.

“Three months after telling the world that there was a wedding, we called it off,” explains Tripiana, 40, in an audio exchange. What was going to be an intimate ceremony was getting out of hand. The budget shot up to 30,000 euros, much more than they had planned. Tripiana and her girl took the money they planned to invest in the wedding (minus the down payment on the gorgeous estate, which they lost) and put it to buy something less romantic and more tangible: a car. “We are still out of wedlock, but we have more space to travel with our dogs and the child,” he sums up.

Tripiana’s story may be extreme, but it reflects the price escalation suffered by links in recent years. An escalation that has skyrocketed after the wedding break caused by the pandemic. In this Spain is world champion. According to the Statista portal, getting married here costs, on average, almost 22,000 euros, being the second place among the 14 analyzed (only behind the United States) that burns the most bills when going through the altar. Countries like France (16,500), England (almost 18,000), Italy (third on the list with 21,000) or Canada (20,500), may surpass Spain in almost all economic indicators and especially in average salary, but they lag behind when analyzing the collateral expenses of singing the “I do”.

Tripiana has a theory about it. A theory that he, unfortunately, he verified in practice. “Before I called off my wedding, I was at one in Germany,” she explains. “And all of us Spaniards hallucinate.” “It was all much more humble. And my friend has money, it was not for that. It’s that they have another mentality.” A few beers outside the church, a buffet free in a normal living room, a toast to the couple and home. “We Spaniards gave them between 100 and 150 euros each,” she recalls. “And my German friend told me that it was too much, there they give about 50 euros or a detail. But here…”

Many wedding celebrations go beyond the food-and-dance nature and include authentic festivals that include live music and fireworks. Magdalena Strakova/EyeEm (Getty Images/EyeEm)

Here, for years it has been established that diners pay, even in part, for their cover. It’s the only way to sustain the unstoppable nuptial bubble. Gift lists, popular during the 1990s, have been shrinking to nothing, while account numbers are gaining space on invitations. “People tell you that in the end the wedding pays for itself, but perhaps that is the problem, the lie that we have swallowed”, explains Tripiana. “We are capable of forcing our families to spend what they don’t have for a day of revelry. We demand that they pay for our party and we criticize those who cannot do it”.

But looking back we see that the bodorrio is not a novelty, but a historical constant. Marriages in Spain have never been particularly frugal. The economy may not be there, but there are few countries that devote themselves with such passion and debauchery to the celebration of the sacraments. Luis Ayuso Sánchez, professor of sociology at the University of Granada, explains why. Traditionally, the wedding served to strengthen the bonds we had with the family. “When two people got married, their family network expanded. That is why it was important that the whole town attend the wedding, that the whole world find out. It was a way of showing society the support network.”

In Mediterranean countries, Ayuso explains, societies are more familial than in northern Europe, where individualism has more weight. “In addition, in Spain, the support network has historically been fundamental, because the welfare state did not exist, and that was supplied by the family. This is very much within our culture and to a certain extent it continues to be maintained, as we have seen with the crisis, unemployment, the covid… The family continues to be very important. Hence the marriage ritual, which symbolized this relational support, remains strong in Spanish society.

But this is a relative strength. Ayuso believes that the increase in marriages that we have seen after the pandemic is a temporary rebound. And that doesn’t change the conclusions he reached in the study. Privacy management in the information and knowledge society. Couples and breakups in Spain todayfinanced by BBVA. There are many, but they could be summed up in a very clear one: marriage has been in free fall since the 1990s. “Before it was the gateway to adult life, it gave access to sexual relations, to become independent, to have children, a certain social status. Now, however, it becomes an optional thing that happens when many of those things have already been done.

A newly married couple poses on a street in Vigo. Rubén Carbó / EyeEm (Getty Images / EyeEm)

There are some authors who say that marriage was the first course and now it has become the optional dessert. Desserts, by definition, are cloying and unnecessary. They are high in calories, showy, colorful, fantasy made food. And only those who can afford it ask for them.

José Melo, vice president of sales at The Knot Worldwide (company that owns the platforms weddings.net and Marriages.com) concedes that weddings have become slightly more expensive. According to his own data, reflected in the Essential Book of Weddings, The average price of a wedding in Spain has increased by about a thousand euros compared to 2019, standing at around 21,500 euros. Melo points to inflation and the tendency to have more spectacular weddings as possible factors for this increase. “It is something that we also see in another of the latest trends in the bridal sector: the wedding party”, he explains by email. “It is about creating a wedding in the purest festival style with fireworks, sparklers, neon lights, music groups, tattoos, celebrations that usually last all weekend… and organizing all this is easier if you have a larger budget ”.

Due to its duration and locations (five), Àlex Agulló’s wedding could fall into this category. He is public relations and director of the Las Marquesas agency. He is used to throwing amazing parties for brands. That’s why he wanted to raise the bar for his wedding. He closed the Plaza San Felip Neri, in the center of Barcelona, ​​a convent, the mythical Casa Corberó… Looking at the photos in the magazines (because yes, it appeared in several magazines) more than a lavish wedding it seems like the discreet coronation of a monarch modern. And there is something undeniable: apart from the photogenicity, it was a party.

“We invited 450 people, not even the wedding of the Duchess of Alba’s granddaughter,” says Agulló with a laugh. she didn’t have wedding planner, but yes a producer and a creative director. “Then when you think about it, it’s embarrassing because it’s the entrance to a flat, but we had such a good time that I don’t regret it. I don’t know anyone who regrets spending on a wedding. Although it sounds like a cliché, it was the happiest day of my life”.

Agulló had a budget, but that does not mean that he was not bothered by the toll of saying the word wedding. “The theme of catering For example, food plus an open bar for two or three hours, which can be a jewelry event, I’ve gotten it for less than 115 and at a wedding you can’t get it for less than 150″. But in the end he gave in, because there are only one (or two) weddings and it’s not good to save on expenses. For you, for your partner, but a bit also for others. “It continues to be a cultural issue, the celebrations continue to be displays of power, they are made by those who can, or even who cannot. They are a way of showing your personal and professional success”, reflects Agulló.

Whether they are weddings in style like Agulló’s or discreet ceremonies like the one that Tripiana could not have, weddings are understood as social rites, more designed for the outside than for the inside. They are rites of passage that continue to have a social function. Baptisms are in decline, communions and confirmations are anecdotal. But weddings (along with funerals) remain the last big party, the quintessential social event. They lived happily and ate partridges. And they paid the bill.

