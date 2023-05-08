Carlos Alcaraz falls, fruit of happiness. He collapses to the ground and touches his temple, saying that therein lies the key, that in addition to fantasy there is a granite mentality and that if he managed to resist Jan-Lennard Struff’s onslaught in the final it was thanks to the first of Those three C’s that he and his grandfather proclaim. This time, head, head and more head: 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 (in 2h 25m). It’s been a pick and shovel tournament. Shines, yes, but the same dose of work. He is surrounded by confetti again, crowned again in the Magic Box and still higher above the rest. History repeats itself. The man from El Palmar was facing a historic challenge, since Rafael Nadal was so far the only tennis player capable of defending the title in the Caja Mágica, and he gave a good account of the challenge. Now there are two of them and he, the 20-year-old sensation, stands out as a firm candidate for the Roland Garros title.

Alcaraz flies higher and higher, the only player who has been able to sign two consecutive doubles in Barcelona and Madrid. Unstoppable, the boy from El Palmar has established himself as the tennis player of the moment, with four trophies this year –Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Godó and the latter– and a game that is as seductive as it is decisive, if things go wrong. Despite his young age, he dispatches rivals as if he were a veteran and begins to carve out a more than considerable track record; He already has a grand (US Open 2022), four Masters 1000 –the same as his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero–, ten trophies in total –the same as Andrés Gimeno and Félix Mantilla– and knows the honeys of the top.

More information

In terms of ranking, today he is behind Djokovic, but he is virtually number one again. To achieve this, it would be enough for him to go to Rome this week and set foot on the sand; if he jumps on the track, he would reclaim the throne. This success also makes him the new leader of the annual race, ahead of Daniil Medvedev; he and the Russian are the two players who have won the most titles (4) and victories (33 and 29, respectively) this season. However, if there is an objective that the Murcian has between his eyebrows, it is to triumph in Paris, where last year he reached the quarterfinals and the previous one was defeated in the third round, precisely by Struff. The German knew the way, and set a full-fledged trap.

Nobody (or only the most optimistic) counted on him, eliminated in the previous phase and recaptured due to a last-minute loss, a guerrilla fighter throughout the entire route and also in the final. A trompe l’oeil, actually. He already warned: “I’m ready, I can win.” Few (only the most optimistic, it is insisted) believed him. It happens that Struff is a tennis player back, straightened up after a bitter course – he fell to 160th place – and that those who follow tennis closely know his worth. He is not one-armed, far from it. He hits, but he thinks. Protected by his superb percentages with the serve, he is something more than a giant of three or four shots. He knows how to play, he has a nose, his string gives off touch and he does not lack determination.

“Go for the Lutheran!”

At 33 years old, the size of his first final in a 1000 did not exceed him. Rather the opposite. Although he started false, with two double faults in the first game, conceding a break against and delivering the first set, thanks to another double fault that cost him a second break, he made it very clear from the beginning that he was not going to speculate and that in the event of falling, he would not do so on his knees. Extremely aggressive towards the rest, he fearlessly approached Alcaraz, knife in hand and determined to go looking for him instead of waiting and compromising; had he done so, he surely would have had no choice. All or nothing, then. He was brave and gallantry rewarded him. More than cold sweats in the Magic Box. Struff? Yes, struff.

“Go for the Lutheran!” They harangued him from the stands at the venue. “Long live Spain! Long live Ayuso! Long live Murcia! Long live the mother who gave birth to you, Carlitos!”, they shouted from the stands, where the festive tone was drifting into a climate of concern, because the German pressed and pressed, responding all the time, and Alcaraz began to invade him little by little the complaint. After the first set was resolved, the number two could not resist a rush, and although he threatened to lift the deficit (3-0), Struff remained firm –saving five breakpoints in an endless debate– to guide the duel towards the territory of uncertainty. “I don’t see it…”, Ferrero expressed himself on the bench.

A formidable armor

It happens that Alcaraz continues to gain record, and to the virtuosity that comes as standard he is progressively adding the intangible of the trade. Pure gold. Faced with the gale, he does not bend or turn his face, but grows. He exudes confidence and despite finding himself in a very delicate situation, against the ropes and Struff looking for the final blow, he knows how to escape. He got it against the incisor Emil Ruusuvuori, on the first day; he also dodged Karen Khachanov’s onslaught in the quarterfinals; and he repeated this Sunday, when the adversary came to have a break option in the final stretch. A lump in the fan’s throat, but not in his own. He doesn’t know the eighties MacGyver, but it has something of the agent. At 2-1, Struff had the lead, but missed and then melted. He did not forgive the champion, restored to claws.

The German died true to his plan –more like Wimbledon, with 51 climbs to the net–, but he hit the concrete. He has that head a formidable armor. Alcaraz continues to reveal himself as a sensational competitor here and there, uncontested on the sand. He has seven prizes on this surface and in this 2023 he has hardly encountered opposition; he only gave up in the final in Rio de Janeiro, against the British Cameron Norrie, but then he played the final stretch of the game diminished by some discomfort in his leg. From there, a military parade, one bite after another. From victory to victory, the boy continues to offer many certainties and clear up as many unknowns, except for one, translated into the million dollar question: the question is how long it will last, how far it will go. Sport opens its arms to welcome another Martian.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.