Sources close to Bruce Willis’ mother said she was devastated that her son no longer recognized her.

News that is anything but positive and reassuring continues to arrive regarding the health conditions of Bruce Willis. The actor, as announced by his family, is suffering from frontotemporal dementia. Sources close to the actor’s mother said that by now he no longer recognizes his mother and that he becomes increasingly aggressive in conversations.

The success achieved over the years by Brice Willis in the world of cinema has been enormous. his films have been incredibly successful and millions of fans around the world have become so passionate about him and his roles.

Unfortunately life has decided to put in front of the star a insurmountable obstacle for about a year now.

It was March 30, 2022 when, with a shared post, his family announced that Bruce suffered from aphasia and that he had to retreatat least for a while, from the scene.

His condition hasn’t improved since then, quite the contrary. On the contrary the actor stands worse and worse and in recent weeks, his family has always given a sad update on the medical condition of the interpreter.

In the post, his family members first of all have thanked for the umpteenth time all those who have been close to him in these difficult months. Then they continued:

We wanted to give you an update on our beloved husband, father and friend as we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing. Bruce’s condition has worsened and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, the communication difficulties are just a symptom of the illness Bruce faces. While this is painful, it’s a relief to finally have an accurate diagnosis.

The Torment of Bruce Willis’ Mother

Lately the thought of has also emerged Marlene Willisthe actor’s mother, about what is happening to her son.

Sources close to the woman have said that she is devastated from what is happening to Bruce. In particular it terrifies her that he don’t recognize her anymore.

The same source, in an interview, explained that Bruce’s reactions are now very slow and that having one normal conversation with him it became impossible.