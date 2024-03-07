Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig, Moritz Bletzinger

Ten years ago, flight MH370 disappeared without a trace. Why is still unclear today. An expert expresses a “terrible thought.”

Flammersfeld – Aviation accidents happen again and again. It is usually possible to explain why a plane did not arrive at its destination as scheduled. However, this has not yet been achieved with flight MH370 – even though Malaysia Airlines' Boeing disappeared ten years ago.

Mystery of missing Boeing MH370 still unsolved

On March 8, 2014, flight MH370 disappeared without a trace on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. There were 239 people on board. To date there is no trace of them or the aircraft, despite an intensive search in an area of ​​120,000 square meters.

A question arises not only Relatives of the missing passengers and crew membersr: “Where is the plane?” The Malaysian authorities have resumed the search and new technologies are raising hopes of finding the missing plane after all. The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history.

The mystery surrounding the Boeing MH370, which disappeared without a trace in 2014, remains unsolved ten years later. Questions remain for the families of the passengers and crew members. © Fazry Ismail/dpa

Aviation expert certain: MH370 had “no defect”

There are numerous theories surrounding the Boeing 777-200. What is known is that the plane changed direction and turned off the transponder when it entered Vietnamese airspace. But why? “There was no defect. “That doesn’t fit,” said aviation expert Jürgen Heermann AK courier. The qualified engineer does not believe in an accident, but in a targeted action. His theory: Someone waited for the moment the airspace changed and interrupted communication.

When crossing a border, aircraft are unable to communicate for about a minute because the new radio frequency has to be set manually. Heermann considers it very unlikely that an accident would have happened in exactly this short time frame. He speculates that a stowaway could have gotten into the small technical room under the cockpit of the Boeing 777 before takeoff. There he could have waited until the captain from Kuala Lumpur signed off, then entered the cockpit through the hatch, eliminated the pilots and taken over the plane.

Assassination theory surrounding missing flight MH370: Was a stowaway hiding under the cockpit?

Heerman continues: “And now my imagination comes into play. After 20 minutes, let the air out of the cabin. And no one says a word anymore. You, on the other hand, have a supply of oxygen through a mask that lasts a very long time. And that was it, which is of course a terrible thought.” The aviation expert can imagine that it could be a suicide attack.

“I would call it kidnapping overall,” Heermann concludes, although he admits his thesis is “pretty thin.” Despite the lack of details, he is certain that the disappearance of MH370 is not due to a technical defect. The Boeing expert also rules out sabotage: “If it had exploded, individual parts would certainly have been found in this area.” In the event of sabotage, the pilots would certainly have headed for the next airport and not continued flying until the fuel was used up.

The motivation of the possible saboteur? “I want to go down as spectacularly as possible!” Heermann suspects: “Whoever did that on board MH370 knew full well that it would cause a terrible racket.” Meanwhile The mystery surrounding Boeing flight N844AA also remains unsolved. (moe/kh)

