As fate would have it, while the mini-submarine disappeared under the Atlantic Titan of OceanGate Expeditions, on a tourist visit to the remains of the Titanic, I was watching on TV not Cameron’s eternal film (it would be too much of a coincidence), but one about two sisters trapped in a cage on a descent to observe great white sharks, which is also a trance. In the film, titled 47 meters (2017), the girls —one of whom was reluctant to adventure: how important it is to know how to say no, even if they make fun of you— rushed to the seabed when the cable of the winch that held the cage broke, and the plot It revolved around how they barely managed to survive, with the oxygen that was running out, surrounded by bloodthirsty sharks and with the nerves that you can imagine, while from above they tried to rescue them. Saving the distances, a first idea that comes to mind before the two stories is: but who would think of getting into such a mess, with how well it is at home.

More information

Going underwater for pleasure (scientific research is something else) to see white sharks and stuffed into a claustrophobic iron prison has things in common with going down in a narrow pocket submersible to contemplate the remains of that great shipwrecked beast that It is the legendary ocean liner. First of all, for both experiences you have to pay. Also that you sign a paper by which you declare yourself aware of the risk and exempt the organizing company from responsibilities. And also that in both cases you want to live (and then tell about it, of course) an exceptional journey, within the reach of few (obviously much less if we refer to immersion in the Titanic, a very exclusive excursion at 250,000 dollars a ticket, about 230,000 euros). Another thing in common is that the experience can go wrong and then the problem, as seen in the shark movie and in the case at hand, is huge.

Beyond the fact that it may surprise us that someone is willing to get into a mini-submarine paying a lot of money to be taken almost four kilometers deep in order to peek precariously into a 111-year-old ruin (the ocean liner sank in 1912), the matter confirms the great power of attraction and convocation of the Titanic. Not only does it get that fascination that people go down there to see it (Robert Ballard located it in 1985 taking advantage of the search financed by the United States Navy for the lost nuclear submarines USS Scorpio and USS Thresher, and since then the visits follow one another), but the story of the lost submersible heading for the mythical sunken ship causes us all a very special tingle to make voyeur.

The combination of the double tragedy (let’s put ourselves in the worst: the rescue is very complicated) gives an aura of unbeatable drama to the event. Shipwreck when visiting the shipwreck, the reoca. One element not to be overlooked is that wealthy people travel in the minisubmarine, all first class, so to speak, and it is already known that part of the morbidity of the titanic It is that it carried some of the richest rich of the time as passengers (Guggenheim, Astor…). The element “the rich also drown”, come on.

The OceanGate Expeditions submersible ‘Titan’, on a pre-descent. HANDOUT (AFP)

The component of hubris, overconfidence and pride, is as present in the mini-submarine as in the ocean liner. He titanic he defiantly boasted that nothing could beat him and in the daring and expensive dives of the small paid submarines that frequently visit the wreck of the ship we perceive the same blind confidence in technology and the same haughty challenge to Poseidon and his kingdom. The decline in tourism has been criticized titanic (not the research ones, like those that have produced the new cartography of the wreck) because they harm the conservation of the remains and disturb what is still the scene of a tragedy and the last resting place of many victims (although of them there is very little left).

Years ago, damage to the ship’s structure caused by the coming and going of submarines and even by the habit of landing on the remains was reported. Thousands of objects have been extracted from the wreck that feed collections, exhibitions and museums, but many things still remain. Although not, of course, heart of the sea (Kate Winslet’s jewel in the movie), nor the cursed mummy that was supposedly on board and that sits so happy, and dry, in the British Museum in London.

The ‘Titanic’, 3,800 meters deep in the North Atlantic. RMS TITANIC INC

Regardless of the lost submarine conjunctural / titanic, worthy of a novel by the long-awaited Michael Crichton and which would also deserve another Cameron film, the revival of the ocean liner in the news and the interest it has aroused prove that the ship maintains its power of attraction undiminished. Based mainly on the fact that she sank and that so many people drowned and on the romantic legend fed from the bow by the film —and not so much because of the supposed mysteries: in reality everything is quite clear—; but also in that it proposes an exciting specular story: what would we, each of us, have done if we had gone on board? Would we have been heroes or villains of the story? Those who left their place in the boats or those who rushed, even in bad manners and with traps, to get on? Would we have behaved as brave or cowardly? How would we have lived through the catastrophe and the long two hours and 40 minutes that the ship took to sink and that goes a long way?

We would probably be part of that majority that remained afloat with life jackets in the icy sea, falling inexorably into hypothermia. That was the way in which the largest percentage of the more than 1,500 victims of the sinking (and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack), of the 2,200 passengers and crew, died. It is said that the sound that the survivors of the Titanic, above that of the orchestra playing and that of the metallic belches of the enormous ship as it sank, it was that of those unfortunate castaways exhaling their last breath by the hundreds. That’s the real soundtrack of the titanic and not the beautiful song by Céline Dion. Let’s hope that the sounds that the minisubmarine search teams have detected this Wednesday are more encouraging.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT