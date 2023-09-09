We all remember the tragic event almost a year ago, when Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish girl, was murdered by the Iranian “morality police”. This crime sparked a nationwide uprising that shook the foundations of the religious tyranny ruling Iran. The initial protests centered around a hospital in Tehran, where Mahsa was in a coma, and aimed to condemn the regime’s brutal enforcement of an unpopular dress code. However, the protests quickly spread to over 300 cities across the country, lasting nearly seven months.

The “We are all Mahsa” chants expressed public outrage at the repressive measures imposed on Iranian women. As state security forces, including special and plainclothes units of the IRGC, flooded the streets, thousands of people joined the young rebels. The most popular slogans became “Death to the dictator,” “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Mullah,” These chants reflected a broader desire for freedom, democracy and the rejection of any form of dictatorship, whether it was the mullahs or the remnants of the Shah’s regime.

While Mahsa Amini’s name remains prominent on social media, symbolizing a revolution led by Iranian women, few know that last year’s uprising went beyond the hijab issue and the fight for women’s rights. It represented a burning desire for basic freedoms and an end to the tyranny that has thrown most of the country into poverty, with a bankrupt economy and an uncertain future under the current regime. The situation is further aggravated by water and electricity shortages, drought and rampant corruption within the regime and its affiliated entities.

Despite the regime’s attempts to downplay the uprising through media censorship, daily reports and articles highlighted the continuing danger it posed to the stability of the regime. Officials have repeatedly warned of the persistent threat and the need for preventative measures. Even Hossein Salami, the well-known commander in chief of the IRGC, has recognized the importance of the protests, saying they represent the largest and most dangerous challenge to Iran’s Islamic system. His recent speech to the Basij militias underlined the regime’s anticipation of renewed sedition on the anniversary of the 2022 events.

The regime’s response to the uprising was brutal. Over 750 protesters were killed and more than 30,000 were arrested, tortured, and some executed. The rate of executions of ordinary prisoners has skyrocketed, with at least 510 executions since the start of 2023. The families of martyrs have been targeted, resulting in mass arrests, while university students have been warned against participating in future protests. These actions demonstrate the regime’s fear of a new wave of uprisings and its inability to repress dissent.

Brave Balouchi compatriots continue to take to the streets every Friday, calling for freedom and the fall of the theocratic regime, despite continued arrests and executions in their communities. In other cases, the people of Abdanan protested against the regime’s heinous crimes after the murder of Bamshad Soleymankhani. Their chants, such as “Death to Khamenei” and “This year is the year of sacrifice, Seyyed Ali will be overthrown,” reflected their determination and resistance.

The execution of three detained protesters, forced to admit charges after severe torture, sparked outrage. Families and supporters held nightly vigils outside the prison and street protests erupted in Isfahan and other cities after learning of the executions. The Iranian people’s determination to resist the brutality of the regime has become stronger.

Iranian society is like a boiling pot and there is no way to return to the pre-2023 status quo. The culture of resistance against the regime’s oppressive behavior has been transformed. The cases of Abdanan, ZarinShahr and Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan demonstrate that the regime’s repressive measures have their limits. The indignation and devastation of the population has exceeded these limits and the regime, recognizing this, has resorted to greater repression and executions in an attempt to maintain power. The upcoming uprising is expected to be more radical, widespread and difficult to suppress.

It is important to note that the media has largely overlooked the growing resistance within Iran. The role of the MEK’s young Resistance Units in leading and supporting the protests for over seven months cannot be ignored. Despite the regime’s repression and incessant attacks against these units, the recent annual Iranian opposition rally in France featured 10,000 video messages in support of the Iranian Resistance, indicating a 100% growth compared to previous years, despite the arrests and killing of protesters. Internal resistance will determine the future of Iran’s development.

As an Iranian, I am proud of our nation’s resistance against the most dangerous threat to global peace and security. I firmly believe that the struggle for freedom and democracy in Iran will persist. The Iranian people have shown immense courage and resilience in the face of a repressive regime. The international community must stand in solidarity with them, amplifying their voices and pressuring the Iranian government to respect human rights and realize the aspirations of its people. It is through such collective efforts that we can hope to see a better future for Iran, where freedom, democracy and justice will prevail.