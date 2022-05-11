Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’, is extradited to the United States on May 4, 2022. – (AFP)

Since before they extradited Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Othnielthe victims of the Clan del Golfo denounced the presence of other Othniels. “There is no peace here. Otoniel is no longer leading this war, but there are already others,” a social leader from Urabá Antioquia told this newspaper on April 15, when President Iván Duque had just signed the shipment of the drug lord to the United States. Last week, after the extradition became effective, reality proved the woman right. An armed strike that cornered the inhabitants of 178 municipalities showed that although Úsuga is gone, the violence continues.

Is now bad boy, Siopas Y Gonzalito. Prior to Othniel it was Don Mario. The leaders of the Clan del Golfo or the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), the other name of the paramilitary organization, have inherited a structure with a certain level of institutionality and that is why they maintain control of territories and have the capacity to confine entire towns. , even though the most visible leaders are gone. Cutting off the snake’s head does not work to dismantle a structure that has a presence in 11 departments throughout the country. “The strategy of attacking the ringleaders has differentiated impacts. In the FARC it worked to weaken and stimulate individual demobilizations, but in other organizations it can fragment them and have a negative effect on the population in which they are inserted,” says Eduardo Álvarez Vanegas, a researcher on conflict issues. With the extradition of Otoniel, the immediate effect was felt by the communities that woke up on May 5 with the threat of an armed strike.

On Monday, the last day of the blockade after four days of terror, President Iván Duque affirmed that some 52,000 soldiers and police officers are reinforcing the offensive to confront the AGC and announced the creation of search blocks to locate the three new leaders of the organization. For Kyle Johnson, a researcher at the Conflict Responses Foundation, the government’s reaction, in addition to being late, responds to an “old script, to a perspective focused on high-value targets (ringleaders) that no longer works. Steps need to be taken to dismantle the organization, but with its submission and guaranteeing them sufficient incentives. A much more frank conversation is necessary, where it is also known who, in the economic and political sectors, benefits from their actions.”

The new government plan shows, according to analysts, that operations as ambitious as Agamemnon I and Amagenon II, in which the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police participate, have not been enough to put an end to the organization. President Duque, however, has said that through these actions, more than 3,000 people related to the structure have been captured in more than 1,500 actions.

Juan Diego Restrepo, director of the portal Verdadabierta, dedicated to the conflict, considers that Duque’s announcement has not made it clear what will happen to these operations, after the announcement of search blocks, nor has he said what the actions will be to confront international networks of the organization, responsible for 60% of the drug that leaves the country, according to the authorities. “The government has not told us a very important point and that is how it will act against the network that operates abroad, what is Colombia’s strategy to attack them, taking into account that they are [el Clan del Golfo] large exporters of cocaine,” says Restrepo.

The researcher questions that even though history has shown the ineffectiveness of “cutting off the head of the serpent”, this is still the plan on which all efforts are focused. “Concentrating only on what they call the value objectives does not mean the disappearance of the structures, but their rearrangement. In the case of the AGC, they had already defined the succession since 2017 when Othniel He had given the first signs of wanting to submit to justice. That caused part of his head to split off and he lost power.”

For Restrepo, it is also not clear how the search blocks will work against an organization like the Clan del Golfo that operates in a network and works vertically. “What will happen to Operation Agamemnon? Is it going to dissolve? Are the search blocks going to be nourished with these names? There are many questions still unanswered.”

The Gulf Clan came to have an army of around 4,000 men, including informers and gunmen. The independent study center Indepaz estimates that its foot force is around 1,600 members, but it could be much more. This structure, according to the analysts consulted, subcontracts small gangs for certain actions: murders, kidnappings, extortions.

Duque has said that after the extradition of Othniel 16 more processes of members of this organization are on the way to be sent to the United States. “There is only one message: we will never give in to the Clan del Golfo and any drug trafficking structure. They are seeking political recognition, trying to see who will buy that idea from them,” said the president, in a new slam of the door to the possibility of trying, by way of submission, to disarm the organization that has already demonstrated the power it has to control entire towns.

