Ducati looks back at Ricardo Tormo's decisive weekend

On official channels YouTube of Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia, the exclusive film “#BACK2BACKgnaia: Ducati and Pecco's intense showdown to MotoGP Glory” is now available. Through unreleased scenes and the words of the main protagonists, the video retraces the behind the scenes of the last exciting Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season held in Valencia (Spain) at the end of November.

From the very close head-to-head with his brand partner Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team), to the world triumph achieved thanks to another exciting victory in the Sunday race, up to the unpublished images of the celebrations, the documentary gives the viewer a unique perspective of the path experienced by Bagnaia and his team towards the second world title Consecutive MotoGP.

Realized by AM_Average and lasting approximately 15 minutes, the documentary will also be available in the next few days on the official MotoGP channels, on the channel Sky Sports MotoGP and will be distributed to the main international television stations.

Francesco Bagnaia: “The weekend in Valencia was truly full of emotions and it's wonderful to be able to relive it after almost a month through this video. Compared to last year we really had to fight all the way to defend the World title and doing so by also winning the race was incredible. It's nice to also be able to hear the voices and reactions of those who were close to me and those who lived this intense season with me. I hope that all the fans who watch this video can get excited and feel closer to us! Thanks to all the Ducatisti and my fans. Happy Holidays”.