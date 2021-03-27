This exhibition was born in a shoe box. When the photographer Ana Muller emptied in 2015 the last studio her father had had in Madrid, the extraordinary Nicolás Muller (Orosháza, Hungary, 1913-Llanes, Asturias, 2000), she found envelopes with some 3,000 negatives in a box in a closet. The photographs taken in some of the countries in which he had lived were shown against the light, a Jew who was fleeing from the Nazis as they approached … and who used to recommend this antidote so that no one would be tempted to annihilate the other: “Lo it is better if we all speak several languages ​​”. He did it. Now, a hundred of these images, along with other more well-known ones, such as a famous portrait of Pío Baroja in El Retiro, or another of Azorín walking through Madrid, add up to the 125 photographs in the exhibition Nicolas Muller. The compromised look, in the Sala El Águila, in Madrid, until May 30.

The first thing that catches your attention when going through the sample is that all the photographs are 30 by 30 centimeters. “My father always worked with square-format cameras, first a Rolleiflex and then a Hasselblad,” explains his daughter Ana, curator of the exhibition together with José Ferrero. However, the publications for which Muller worked destroyed his photos by cutting them horizontally or vertically, until he himself decided to make reframed copies in those formats to avoid displeasure.

The exhibition, organized by the Community of Madrid – whose Regional Archive has held a Muller collection of more than 80,000 images since 2014, bought from his daughter -, the Cervantes Institute and the Ministry of Culture, is divided into five sections according to where the images are made. photos: 29, in Spain; 26, in France; 26, in Hungary; 24, in Morocco and 20, in Portugal, all between the mid-thirties and the mid-sixties. The assembly comes from the Cervantes headquarters in Tangier and Tetouan and, after Madrid, it will continue through Porto, Budapest and Gijón.

The country of residence or the years did not change the motives that attracted Muller: the workers in full effort, the laundresses, the elderly, children … “Always with an impeccable composition, with a taste for diagonals, cuttings and low-cut, the tilted camera” Ferrero notes. And with a look of affection for those he portrayed that gave them dignity, even if they dressed poorly. Perhaps it was seen in them, because when he was only six years old, as he said, some children beat him and insulted him, calling him a “stinking Jew”.

‘Peasant of Haute Savoie’ (1938). ANA MULLER COLLECTION

The first camera they gave him, at the age of 13, awakened his love for photography. He studied Law and Political Science because his father wanted it to be so, but with just over 20 years old he began a series of works in his country that show his interest in social photography: the hard life of peasant women, workers, children who carry firewood … but it also portrays some bathers with avant-garde aesthetics. “All my training, my ideas, my line of thought, was forged there,” he said.

Muller fled an increasingly anti-Semitic and ultra Hungary, which did not want to upset Hitler. In France he photographed the stevedores in the port of Bordeaux, the agricultural tasks in Savoy or the Seine and the streets of Paris, where he met Brassaï, Capa and Picasso. In the capital, he develops his potential with works for magazines such as Regards or Paris match.

While looking at those photos of her father, Ana Muller stops at some that almost move her, like one in France that she calls “family still life”, with the parents, the grandmother and seven children, all clustered together. However, of the thousands of photographs he took, “he only accepted a hundred that he had in his head.”

From France to Portugal

When Muller felt the Nazi breath, he left for the Portugal of the dictator Salazar. There he took the images of some children in a market with glances that pierce the soul. “In Lisbon he was imprisoned for a few days for his ideas,” explains his daughter, “so her father gave her some advice so that it would not happen again: ‘Get baptized!’ He did it in a church next to the boarding house where he lived.

Forced to leave Portugal, the next stop for this eternal exile was Tangier (Morocco), in 1939. “The happiest years of my life”, he affirmed. On the walls of the room you can see snapshots of the moment of prayer, the feast of the Lamb, children in schools, the cities of the Spanish Protectorate. In Tangier he opened a studio, which allowed him to make good contacts, such as the Asturian Fernando Vela, secretary of José Ortega y Gasset, who ended up taking him to Spain in 1948, where he would befriend the philosopher.

‘Dam construction IV’ (Hungary, 1936), photograph by Nicolás Muller. ANA MULLER COLLECTION

“She fell in love with Asturias and decided to stay in Spain, although until 1961, when they gave her nationality, the whole family were stateless,” explains her daughter. In the Spanish part of the show there is a wonderful photo of women on donkeys through a gorge; villages of Castilla, the humble Almeria neighborhood of La Chanca and, of course, corners of Asturias. Muller travels across the country for commissions for publications such as Hispanic World and for a collection of books from the Clave publishing house. These are years in which he exhibits regularly, while in his studio in Madrid he makes thousands of portraits, from anonymous people to the cream of society.

The quality of his work introduces him to the intelligentsia, as shown by his book of dedications: Antoni Tàpies, Julián Marías, Juan Benet or the sculptor Pablo Serrano. “This made him a bust that he did not like because it seemed to him that he had grown old, but over the years my father was exactly the same as that figure.” Muller tertulia with Dionisio Ridruejo, Pedro Laín Entralgo, Gonzalo Torrente Ballester, Xavier Zubiri… with whom he is seen in various images and with whom he portrayed. In 1980 he retired to Andrín (Asturias), where “he fulfilled his dream of having a house there,” says his daughter, who remembers him as “a good person, a very babysitter, but with character, and a freethinker who for life it had been considered from everywhere ”.