The unpublished videos of the Civil War that Magnate Hearst recorded for the US and has just come to light

There are 288 black and white recordings. Nine thousand meters of film filmed in Spain between 1936 and 1939 to portray the civil war abroad, specifically in the United States. These are the videos that the Hearst Corporation, of the Magnate of the American press William Randolph Hearst, recorded during the contest and issued in the movie theaters throughout the country, where citizens went to inform themselves of what was happening in the world. Many of the filming are unpublished, they never settled for the news, but now anyone can consult them.

It is the result of the digitalization process that the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) and The Packard Humanities Institute, a foundation of the HP Technology multinational dedicated to cultural and historical conservation projects. The tapes with the filming were donated by the heirs of Hearst to the Californian University in 1981. They were stored until in 2016 both institutions reached an agreement to recover them and make them available to the public for free and free Newsreeels.netwhere you can see.

“It is a jewel, something very relevant for both the general public and for the researchers,” says historian Silvia Ribelles, who is working on the project for The Packard Humanities Institute. The news are about national and international news aimed at American public, who saw them in theaters of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer until 1969, when television broke into the houses: there are those that have World War II, the successive presidential elections, conflicts in the Middle East or those that deal with more everyday matters and events such as the latest fashion trends, accidents or fires in fashion different parts of the country.

However, the digitalization process began with the recordings of the Spanish Civil War and the idea is to create a specific space within the website so that a search for years, territories or historical characters can be done. The duration of the pieces goes from 50 seconds the shortest to 26 minutes the longest because not all are news. In fact, a good part of them was never projected in theaters because they were the so -called “Descartes”, that is, resource recordings that were not used to mount the pieces and, therefore, are not locked.

Although the informative activity of the Hearst Corporation intensified in the Civil War, some filming tell the proclamation of the Second Republic. “Spain celebrates its new freedom while Alfonso flees,” is titled one of the news with images of the streets of Madrid crowded with “men and women” who with “Republican banners and flags” celebrate the new regime. Others film to Alfonso XIII in exile or show politicians such as President Niceto Alcalá Zamora, Largo Caballero or Gil Robles voting in the February 1936 elections, a few months before the coup d’etat.

The first of the videos that deals with the contest is from July 27, 1936, once the military had risen. “Spain closes the border while the revolt takes place,” is titled the news, showing images of people leaving France by Irún. Another, of August, records scenes from Madrid in which militiamen and militia are seen forming in the capital and trying to defend the Guadarrama front. “Even women decide to join the conflict,” says the announcer. Another, already of December, gives an account of the ravages produced by Francoist bombings in the capital and the fear of civilians, who try to take refuge in the subway. “Madrid has been a day and night terror. Death, sudden and terrifying, stalks the Spanish capital, ”says the voice in OFF.

From the myth of the Alcazar to the taking of Gijón

War scenes, taking positions on the fronts, troops parades, groups that try to handle heavy artillery, images of corpses and scenes of the daily life of the population and the fronts appear in the videos of different Spanish cities: the fall of Gijón is recorded in the hands of the Francoists and also in 1939, already at the end of the war, that of Barcelona, ​​where one of the news shows. “Mobilizing” and working as mechanics. There are reproductions of Bilbao and Donosti, also shocking images of the destruction of Oviedo or the entrance of the rebel troops in Toledo in 1936.





Of great documentary value are the recordings that exhibit one of the myths par excellence of Franco: that of the siege of the Alcázar. In one of them you can see first planes of some of the people who had locked themselves with the coupist José Moscardó and the Troops of the Army of Africa directed by José Enrique Varela. Franco was also filmed and the harangue he made when he entered the ruins with Millán Astray.

The recordings show some of the known faces of the civil war. Queipo de Llano appears in August one of 1936 in which groups of Carlists come out patrolling Seville. Ribelles rescues the figures of some loyal military to the Republic: Rafael López-Tienda, who directed one of the militia columns and died in combat, appears in one next to Juan Modesto. “From López-Tienda there were not even photographs,” says the historian. Augusto Pérez Garmendia also appears, whose intervention was “key” at the beginning of the contest to “stop the uprising in Donosti” and which would later be captured by the Francoists.

A good part of these films are the “Descartes” that were not used for the news and never until now had been seen. They are, for Ribelles, the most interesting of the collection and are usually longer: several minutes of voiceless recordings or music but are not edited. And it is that the pieces that were projected in theaters of the United States are commented by broadcasters, in some cases scenes from different cities are intermingled without referring to it or there are errors on the dates or places with which they were labeled.

Where, when and why

That is why Ribelles is in charge of visualizing all the filming and trying to describe and contextualize what what appears in them appears, at what exact time it happened and why. “The cameras wrote in some cards some data and in New York everything was received and the scenes that most interested to make the news,” explains the expert, which refers to “sensationalism” as one of the characteristics of the pieces, in line with the journalistic coverage that Hearst directed, portrayed as ‘Citizen Kane’ by Orson Welles. The tycoon had already taken part of the Spanish artistic heritage to the US, became accused of sympathizing with Nazism and its tentacles greatly influenced American politics until it was elected congressman by the Democratic Party.

To get here, the tapes have passed more than 80 years preserved in “optimal conditions”, in spaces at a temperature a little above 0 degrees, Ribelles explains. Then they have gone through a progressive acclimatization process at room temperature and in the laboratory they have been cleaned to subsequently move on to digital version.

The last of the films on the web dated before the Civil War ends is from March 29, 1939. It is a set of resource scenes without sound, in silence, as a part of Spain left after the Francoist victory: completely silenced. The losers of the war leave, they flee to France in an authentic exodus that is reflected in their eyes, their faces and their bodies loaded with belongings, which raise their fists when the camera focuses on them as a small act of resistance. They contrast these with the jubilation scenes, joy and fascist greetings that make crowded streets who receive the rebels, prepared to implement in the country a long and dark dictatorship of almost 40 years.