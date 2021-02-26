Three months after the death of Diego Maradona, the snowball continues to grow on the causes of his death. The question, in the short term and through judicial instances, will be to elucidate if there was malpractice on the part of the doctors who coordinated his treatment and if the abrupt outcome was avoidable.

In this context, videos and dialogues come to light that account for the constant changes that Diego was physically and emotionally witnessing day by day. The most notable case is that of the dialogue between Carlos Días, a psychologist from Diez, and Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon and doctor closest to the star, the day before the famous 60th birthday.

Hours before that last public image of Maradona in which he was seen in very bad condition and could not stay more than a handful of minutes on the gymnastics court, Diego performed exercises to improve his motor skills.

“From now on. Incredible,” Luque writes to Díaz after attaching the videos he accessed Clarion in which Diego is seen training in the garden of Brandsen’s house.

“No, no. This is inexplicable,” replied the psychologist, surprised to see how well Maradona was.

In the chats that are part of the cause, Díaz remarks that Diego had not consumed any alcohol that day and they agree that his case “is unique” in reference to the resounding changes that it can show.

What’s more, the dialogue between the two specialists is very different in the chat on October 31 after seeing the state in which Diego was on the gymnastics court.

During those hours after his birthday, the doctors began to evaluate the possibility of admitting Maradona, which finally took place on November 2 at the Ipensa Clinic in La Plata, where they would detect the chronic subdural hematoma that would lead him to undergo surgery at the Clinic Olives.

On the other hand, the team of prosecutors coordinated by the attorney general of San Isidro John Broyad, and made up of his deputies Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, and by the prosecutor of Benavídez, Laura Capra, convened the medical board for March 8 which will define whether or not there was malpractice. And if Diego’s death could have been prevented.

Who will be on the board? Of the nine official experts, the first four are the forensic doctors who performed or witnessed the autopsy: the director of Legal Medicine of the Buenos Aires police, Carlos Cassinelli; the head of the San Isidro Medical Corps, Federico Corasaniti; the head of the San Isidro morgue, Agustín Grimoldi; and the head of the La Plata morgue, Javier Grubisa.

The other five doctors are specialists in different disciplines: Gustavo Di Niro, head of the cardiology service at the Central Hospital of San Isidro; the psychiatrist José Luis Covelli, head of the Department of Legal Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA); Carlos Damin, head of the toxicology service at the Fernández Hospital and head of the department of that discipline at the UBA; Hernán Trimarchi, Head of the British Hospital Nephrology Service; and Fernando Cairo, president of the Argentine Society of Nephrology.

The autopsy, the medical records and all the medical documentation that has been kidnapped or contributed on Maradona and the complementary studies to the autopsy, will be the axis of the analysis of the board, as planned by the prosecutors.

Maradona, the greatest figure in the history of world football, died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020 at noon, in a house that his family had rented in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, Tigre, two weeks after his discharge. from the Olivos Clinic, where he had undergone neurosurgery for a subdural hematoma in the brain.

The autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and discovered “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

According to the results of the toxicological studies carried out, Maradona did not have alcohol or illegal drugs in his body, although they did detect psychotropic drugs.

So far, there are seven defendants in the case. The last to join were the head of nurses Mariano Perroni, investigated as a possible suspect in a “wrongful death” and Nancy Forlini, the doctor who coordinated Maradona’s home hospitalization for the Swiss Medical prepaid.

The main suspects are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov. But, in addition, the psychologist Carlos Daniel “Charly” Díaz, the morning and afternoon shift nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid, and the night nurse, Ricardo Omar Almirón, are also charged.