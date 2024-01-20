Quarto Grado and the unpublished image of the trunk of Alessandro Impagnatiello's car: there he hid the body of Giulia Tramontano

In the episode of Friday 19 January, the program Fourth Degree spoke again about the crime of Giulia Tramontano, for which the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello has just begun. The 30-year-old barman currently faces a life sentence for the charges, but also for the aggravating circumstances.

The investigators spent months collecting all the evidence to frame him. Among these also emerged the image of the trunk of the man's car, which he used for HIDE the girl's body.

Giulia Tramontano lost her life on the evening of May 27th of last year, as soon as she returned to her home in Senago. Before admitting the truth, the companion made everyone believe that he was disappearance.

In fact, the following evening, around 7pm, he went to the barracks to file a complaint complaint. The agents immediately began investigating the couple's life and obviously, given the evidence, they did concentrate right on the 30 year old.

On the morning of May 31st, they summoned the barman to the barracks. They had to make gods feedback on the car. Just when they used the luminol in the trunk they found the traces, which have it stuck.

In fact, the investigations revealed that the man first hid the body in the cellar. Only after that she kept it for almost two days in the luggage rack and in the middle of the night, she had it hidden behind some garages, 400 meters from the house.

Giulia Tramontano's crime, the evidence against Impagnatiello

The host of Fourth Degree, Gianluigi Nuzzi chose to broadcast the unpublished photo of the trunk, with the tracks found by the agents. To explain he said: “This is the trunk of the car where poor Giulia remained for almost two days!”

In the minutes in which the officers were checking the 30-year-old's car, he searched Internet: “How to remove traces of blood!” However, thanks to these tests and all those collected for days, they managed to frame him.

Now the trial against him has begun and it is precisely in the first hearing that the man decided to speak. He wanted to ask Excuse me to Giulia's family and said he doesn't know what happened to him that night.