On February 18, NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars. The mission on the Red Planet will last 687 days and its objective is look for signs of ancient microbial life. He will also try to collect rock and regolith samples to send them later to Earth in order to analyze them and pave the way for human exploration in the future.

As the days go by, the mission it is moving forward and now the vehicle is beginning to study the ground from an ancient crater that once contained a lake. Thus, the Rover has been busy serving as a communications base station for the helicopter, documenting the spacecraft’s flights and focusing its science instruments on the rocks found on the floor of the Jezero crater.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS (NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS)



Rock class

Now a camera called WATSON located at the end of the robotic arm The Rover has taken detailed pictures of the rocks, while two other cameras with zoom they have surveyed the terrain. Also, a laser instrument called the SuperCam has hit some rocks to detect their chemistry.

Thanks to these discoveries, scientists will be able to learn more details about the Jezero crater and locate themselves in areas that they would like to study in greater depth. In that sense, they intend to determine whether the rocks are sedimentary or igneous, since some allow to create a precise timeline about how an area was formed.

NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS (NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS)



Erosion

But there is a factor that has complicated things: the rocks around Perseverance have been eroded by the wind over time and covered with younger sand and dust. Although the vehicle does not have a stone hammer, it has other ways of looking beyond dust and rocks.

To determine the composition and structure of rocks, uses arm instruments called PIXL (Planetary instrument for X-ray lithochemistry) and SHERLOC (Scanning of habitable environments with Raman and luminescence for organic and chemical products).