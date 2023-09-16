The unpublished images of Marisa Leo, before her ex ended his life: what emerged

Yesterday evening it was broadcast again Fourth Degree, with the first episode of the season. They obviously talked about the crime of Marisa Leo and showed never-before-seen images of the woman on the day of her heartbreaking death.

In the morning she is seen arriving inWinery where he works, Colomba Bianca, aboard his car. Everyone described it thoughtfulbut he seemed fine.

That same video shows the woman holding her hand bag, goes to his office for a new day of work. A few hours later, at the end of her shift, she is seen again go out.

Marisa was headed to her car, but before getting in, she stopped at speak for a few minutes with a friend of his. For everyone she seemed to be calm, she would never have imagined the floor that her ex had in mind.

Angelo Reina he had been planning the crime for about a week. He had managed to obtain the weapons and he had also rented a car to follow the woman on her travels. She was convinced he had another.

Marisa Leo’s crime and Angelo Reina’s extreme gesture

Last September 6, Marisa had gone to the office where she had already been working for some time. She was a successful manager, but her life with her ex-partner was not at all simple. The man beat her and she had him too reported.

However, with the hope of being able to recover the situation, Marisa decided to withdraw that complaint. On that day Angelo Reina called her and with the excuse of having to take up again her daughter told her to go to her farm.

Once here, as soon as she got out of the car, the man came out holding hers rifle. He shot her 3 shots in the abdomen and left her on the ground as she lost her life.

Eventually he left and after traveling approx 70kmhe decided to take one’s own life with the same weapon used to put an end to Marisa’s.