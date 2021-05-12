Everything is familiar, and at the same time a little strange, in Françoise Sagan’s unpublished novel, The four corners of the heart, which Lumen has just published in Spanish two years after the immense stir it raised in France. Like so many other works by the writer of Good morning sadness —The scandalous 1954 bestseller that managed to sell millions of copies during post-war French, made Sagan a literary star, and was adapted for film by Otto Preminger — this new unearthed book recounts the ins and outs of a somewhat decadent bourgeois love triangle. Ludovic, heir to a wealthy family of industrialists, manages to come out of a coma after a car accident from which no one believed he would recover (like the one that Sagan, addicted to speed and other excesses, suffered at the wheel of an Aston Martin in 1957) . His wife, Marie-Laure, with whom he resides in a provincial mansion with gothic airs, would prefer that he had never woken up. Everything will change with the arrival of his mother, Fanny, a widow “with no other features or other look than that of pain”, of which the protagonist will be captivated.

This forbidden love story between son-in-law and mother-in-law, set somewhere between a Claude Chabrol film and the most frivolous of rose novels, may be reminiscent of another intergenerational romance signed by Sagan, A little sun in the cold water (1969), but also to his theatrical works, with which he shares the fact of spending in an unbreathable interior. It refers to that cold humor that was distilled by the novels that he signed in his prime, full of observations so precise about human nature that they hurt like claws. That does not prevent the text from falling apart in a rickety second half, sketched by Sagan shortly before his death in 2004 from a pulmonary embolism, in a hospital on that chic Norman coast that he turned into his little homeland, where he ended his days. ruined and consumed.

In reality, the author never finished the text in question. It was found by the son of the writer, the photographer Denis Westhoff – fruit of the brief marriage of Sagan, bisexual and always free, with the model Robert Westhoff in the sixties – among a mountain of folders, notebooks and notes that he left in inheritance, in form of photocopy of a typed text. “I understood that it was an unfinished novel, uncorrected, despite the fact that the copy was deteriorated and full of unfinished sentences,” Westhoff recalls with a faltering diction that can be reminiscent of his mother’s. “He used to dictate his novels to a secretary with a tape recorder. But, towards the end of his life, his elocution was not perfect. When that secretary didn’t understand a word, she would leave a blank space. ” Westhoff decided to fill in some of those gaps “by logical deduction”, being as faithful as he could to the style of his mother. “But there were no more than 15 or 16 modifications.” He then handed over the manuscript to the Plon editions in exchange for the rights to three old novels, already published, which Westhoff will relaunch next fall with another label.

“The publisher wanted to turn a diamond out of the mine, with its imperfections, into a glittering jewel,” says Sagan’s son

The surprise came when he received the corrected novel, in which he found “too many tweaks” compared to the original. “I was stunned by the changes, excessive. The text was full of words and formulas that my mother would never have used, ”Westhoff complains. Two years ago, when the book was published in France, he preferred to be silent. Today he regrets what happened. “I should have asked the publisher to publish the unfinished novel, as we found it. They did a commercial operation and did not specify sufficiently that the book was not finished. They wanted to turn a diamond fresh from the mine, with all its imperfections, into a clean and sparkling jewel. I’m sorry and it’s a bit of my fault ”, he admits.

Plon’s editorial director Grégory Berthier defends himself against criticism. “No book goes to press without the author, or his heirs, giving their approval. It was printed with the corrections approved by Westhoff, ”he replies. Should the manuscript have been published in its entirety and without changes? “When an unpublished is published, you have to stay as faithful as possible to the original. But the only person who could guarantee it was his son. That is why we wanted to work with him. The intention was never to distort the text ”. In 2019, the editor in charge of its publication, Sophie Charnavel, who did not respond to an interview request from this newspaper, defined the edition of the book as “a goldsmith’s work” and admitted to having made changes to a fragment that did not work.

For its part, its Spanish publisher maintains that it was never aware of the original manuscript. “I cannot judge an alleged maneuver when a serious publisher presents an unpublished text with a prologue by Sagan’s own son in which he values, puts in perspective and defends the text that we are going to read,” said the literary director of Lumen, María Fasce . In this preface, Westhoff affirms that the work reaches the readers “in its most essential and most primitive state.” “It is impossible reading this novel to distinguish where these supposed tweaks are, if there have been any. The novel is read with the fascination and fluidity of Sagan’s best works. I think you have to judge after reading it. And once read, it is difficult to imagine it in another way, as with great works ”.

By economic necessity

In September of that year, The four corners of the heart hit French bookstores with a circulation of 80,000 copies and the fake title of Normandy, designed to reserve the surprise until the day of its publication: only four people, until its landing in the shops, were aware of its existence. It was to be the phenomenon of rentrée literary —Carla Bruni, a follower of the author, applauded it from her Instagram account— until the first criticisms, which highlighted its inconsistencies and its argumentative wandering, turned it into a relative fiasco.

The book could be written at two different times. First, in the early eighties, and then between the nineties and 2003. Westhoff considers that calendar “plausible.” “My mother used to start writing something and leave it for years in a drawer. Sometimes he forgot the text for good. Other times I decided to rescue him ”, he relates. The text, with visible seams, is much rounder in the first half than in the second. “He must have signed it when he was no longer well. The need for money forced her to try to finish it, ”says her son in reference to Sagan’s problems with the treasury, which worsened towards the end of the nineties.

The novel is a minor, imperfect work, as fiery as it is weak, a literary Frankenstein that constitutes an editorial initiative that, for some, is not entirely legal. “And yet the essence of Sagan is there,” says Westhoff. “Despite the criticism we have received, it is important that the book exists. It is one more piece of the puzzle that was his work ”. The four corners of the heart it serves as a testimony to the less lustrous part of his life, to the flaws and fissures of his literary activity. “And yet, Quentin… Quentin. Who could I have loved other than Quentin? “, Sagan writes in the final section, already with the narrative course somewhat lost, as if he were saying goodbye to the reader by making swings with his convertible and one of his inevitable menthol cigarettes hanging from his lips .