A girl and a 12-year-old boy are together. In some of their intimate moments, they take photos of sexual content. After three weeks, they stop being “boyfriends.” He, angry and out of revenge, sends some of her friends photos of her on WhatsApp without her consent, and uploads others to Instagram. This situation, increasingly common in Madrid high schools, is explained by a National Police in a 1st year ESO class.

—Do you think it’s wrong? -asks the agent.

―If the photo of the naked girl gets many likes“You can become famous and earn money,” one of the boys responds.

-But you don’t have followers. “I have almost 1,200,” answers another while the rest of the class bursts into laughter.

The case of the minors from Almendralejo (Extremadura), who used real photos of some of their schoolmates and manipulated them with artificial intelligence to show their naked bodies, has uncovered the tip of the iceberg of a phenomenon that is in full ascendancy; that of a new generation of adolescents exposed and unprotected in the face of new technological tools more dangerous than ever, with their privacy one click away from going viral and an omnipresent concern: popularity.

Is this case an example of the lack of ethics in the new waves of young people? Why didn’t they consider before creating those images the harm they would cause to the girls? Mariano Sigman, an expert in decision neuroscience, explains that from a very early age, applications such as TikTok or Instagram detect the vulnerabilities of minors and bombard them with that content. “The algorithms of social networks are tremendously effective in offering content to which the kid will have a hard time saying no, they are tools that know perfectly how to activate the addiction system and ethics are left out of the equation.”

Sigman says that, on the one hand, there is the aspirational desire, the goals that the adolescent wants for himself, but far from that, the algorithm is based on what he looks at, on what captures his attention for the most seconds. “It’s not what he wants to do, but what he ultimately does. It is these black holes that technology knows how to squeeze, and in a pre-adolescent they can set a pattern of behavior that is very difficult to erase later,” adds the co-author of the book. Artificial, the new intelligence and the contour of the human (Debate). This massive consumption of unfiltered content ends up creating rules of the game, standards that the minor later uses in his own creations.

Added to this inertia of toxic consumption is another distinctive feature of adolescence: group recognition. Geneticist David Bueno, also a specialist in neuroeducation at the University of Barcelona, ​​indicates: “Adolescents seek to break limits to discover who they are and there is an area of ​​the brain that is especially unprotected at that age, the striatum, which collects sensations of reward and foresees future rewards.”

At the moment of uploading content and reacting to it, the pressure from the group weighs more, being attributed “achievements” in the form of likes or a “how brave you are”, that the consequences, points out Bueno. “Logic or ethics lose compared to the immediate response of equals. They, who have grown up uploading their lives to the networks, do not even understand what their privacy is… they are not digital natives, but digital orphans, the adults around them have not been able to teach them to use a technology that they do not master either. .

Then there is sex, or the initiation into sex, which in 20% of cases begins with porn when they are only eight years old, according to the largest study published in Spain, in 2018, by researchers from the University of the Balearic Islands. This premature viewing later impacts their personal relationships and one of the consequences is a reduction in empathy. Lluís Ballester, co-author of the studies, explains: “There are various factors that explain the disconnection: habituation, which means that they increasingly need stronger images to provoke the same excitement, and identification with the person who dominates the relationship, who in the for not mainstream It is always one or several men.”

Eduard Vallory, president of Catesco (an association that works with UNESCO), considers: “Porn influences their conception of what sexuality is and, given that it mostly shows a dominant masculinity that objectifies and uses women, where their body is an instrument for satisfaction, that is learned.” “On TikTok there are videos on how to avoid gagging when performing fellatio and that is their place of learning,” says Vallory, who coordinates the group of experts on sexual violence against minors created by the Generalitat of Catalonia.

In the 1st year ESO class at the beginning of this article, most of the kids know what Omegle is, a platform initially created to put unknown people in contact through live video at random, but far from promoting innocuous conversations has resulted in a space for groomers (adults posing as children on the Internet for sexual purposes). “This application was not on our radar, until the children themselves told us about it. They come in to see and on many occasions as soon as they enter they find naked adults or explicitly sexual scenes… it may only be a couple of seconds before they close the window, enough impact when they are so small,” explains Luis Sánchez, police officer from the citizen participation area who gives talks at educational centers about cyberbullying. “The kids know what they can find, but they see it as a game, it makes them curious,” he adds.

“biologicalist” model

Vallory criticizes that the sexual education model in Spain continues to be “biological”, it is focused on the reproductive system and does not address desire, pleasure, empathy or consent, despite the fact that in 2018 the five major UN agencies recommended in a document implement a comprehensive sexual education model. That report made it clear, among other points, that sexual education in a broad sense does not contribute to minors getting ahead of the time of starting to have relationships.

Another problem is, according to Vallory, that the lack of this education has been based on a vision of sexuality as a strictly intimate and personal matter. “This puritanism must be overturned because the lack of good sexual education of a minor can have effects on third parties, for example, being the cause or victim of a gang rape. Sexuality has to become a matter of public domain.” The annual report of the Prosecutor’s Office indicated a week ago a growth of 45% in crimes of sexual assault against minors in the last year, and 116% since 2017.

Let’s go back to the 1st year ESO classroom at the Madrid institute. 12 year old students.

―This question is only for girls. In that case of the guy who uploads photos of her ex-girlfriend without her consent. Whose fault is it?

“Of her,” says one of the students.

“Of her, for having done it to her,” says another.

None of the teenagers in the classroom believe that it is the boy who has done wrong. None of them know that the distribution of images with naked minors can constitute a crime of distribution of child pornography. They don’t know it either, and everyone thinks that until they turn 18 they go unpunished.

“This has always happened. If we asked our grandmothers, we would not be able to endure the abuse to which they were subjected in their youth and the guilt they carried,” considers criminal lawyer and criminologist Carla Vall, who is convinced that this dynamic has not begun or emerged now. , the difference is that now we can hear the voices of adolescent girls.

The philosopher Margot Rot, 27, is self-critical of her generation. “We spend our lives with a phone in our hand, roaming the internet, communicating virtually… and yet, we barely think about what we are like, who we are in that sphere.” on-line despite the efforts we make to establish ourselves in our networks.” Regarding the case of Extremadura, he is concerned that the public debate revolves around the penalty that will be applied to those responsible, and there is no talk about what can be done to effectively educate in the use of technologies. “Networks are not just spaces for leisure, they are spaces for identity development. “What minors see on the Internet, what they read, what they do, what they say is as much a part of their emotional development, their moral growth and their cognitive transformation as what happens offline,” says the author of the book Infoxication: Identity, affections and memory; or about the technocultural mutation (Planet of Books).

“The idea of ​​good and evil in the world of adults, the lack of clear boundaries between both poles, ends up colliding in the imagination of the youngest,” says María Zabala, author of Parenting in the digital age (Platform), which defends that we should not fall into the rhetoric of blaming technological development. “Adolescents are not islands, they soak up everything and see that in the adult world provocation is successful, a man from one party messes with the physique of a lady from another, here no one apologizes… the problem is not just some evil lords of Silicon Valley.”

While deciding how to address the issue and how to reorient minors in the triangle of networks, sex and artificial intelligence, the Spanish Data Protection Agency has already begun to take measures with a policy of sanctions for parents of minors with serious offenses, ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 euros. “They have to understand that there is no impunity on the Internet,” says the director of the agency, Mar España. “This is just the surface, people still don’t dare to report it,” she says. On her priority channel, enabled to report the most serious cases, the majority are women under 30 years of age who are victims of the dissemination of sexual images without their consent.