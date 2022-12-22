In 2017 the ordeal began for the Colombian weightlifter Lesman Paredes Montaño. That year, although everything is teaching in life, it is to forget. Back surgery forced him to bed.

The pains were unbearable. She mentally prepared herself for what was coming, because she knew that the situation was not the best and his future depended on the sacrifice, desire and effort he put into it.

Lesman, who has just won gold in the snatch and total and silver in the jerk and jerk of the 96 kilos of the World Weightlifting Championship in Bogotá competing for Bahrain, “sweated the hell out of it”, overcame the surgery and returned to training, but in those days he did not I knew the inconvenience would not stop.

He was born on March 5, 1996, in Cali, weighs 96 kilos, is 1.84 meters tall. She grew up in the home of Teodoro Paredes and Marta Montaño, his parents, and next to Elid, Jair, Alver, Hárold, his brothers.

When he was “getting his head” out of the back injury and was excited about coming back fast and recovering his level, Paredes returned to the tunnel, a bursitis knocked him out again.

“That hip problem was in 2018. I was getting out of one and I got into another problem again, but life is like that, I had to face it, but it was not easyLesman recounted.

Everything was so complicated that he thought several times about withdrawing, saying “no more”. The pain was so strong that she ‘thrown in the towel’.

“The pains were hard, they appeared daily, that overwhelmed me, not only in training, but because I couldn’t sleep, nor could I drive. However, I got over them, it was a matter of many days, ”she recounted.

Lesman remembers that when he went to train, he did it in a panic. He was afraid of pain, he had to face many more hours of physiotherapy treatment, he had to undergo psychological consultations, it was difficult to start almost from scratch, but he did it.

They were three difficult years, in which the world champion almost lost himself to the world weights. Everything was not sad, because Lesman took advantage of that time to study and recently celebrated his degree in industrial engineering, which he was awarded by the Free University of Cali.

“Today I remember many people. Of course, mainly my family, but in those difficult moments there were people from Indervalle. I am a mentally strong person, but they helped me a lot. I focused on resisting and I got ahead “accurate.

(You can read: Cristiano Ronaldo “already has a new team”: surprising news from the Spanish press).

Restless child

He says that his childhood was quiet. Her mother was a teacher at her school, Alfonso López de Buenaventura, where she attended elementary school and high school. She was born in Cali, she says, by chance, because her parents, at the time of the delivery, were in that city, but they were from the port, they lived there.

His father was a fisherman at that time and on many occasions little Lesman accompanied him to work, but Marta’s influence was for him. She was an educator, strict, study oriented.

He instilled in her that she had to be responsible and that books and notebooks could pay better dividends for her future. Paredes was a good student, not the best, but he did pass every year, he didn’t lose any.

“We never lacked for anything at home, I can’t complain, I had all the support, sports and education. At school they did a sports week, everything was sports there, the intercourse fights and the Buenaventura weight coach made an exhibition and I liked it, ”explained Lesman.

His mother was so strict about the subject of the study that he ‘took his body out’. She says that he changed her schedule so he wouldn’t find her at school. If she worked in the afternoon, he said that she studied in the morning. She did it because although she was doing well in her grades, her pick-up with her classmates was her daily bread.

He points out that he likes to enjoy everything, to ‘get juice’ out of whatever comes his way. He is not an introvert, on the contrary, he is an alert person, who likes to make friends, who does not sit still.

He saw how his teammates came from training in the afternoon and had no one to talk to. They would arrive with his briefcases and he ‘swallowed’.

That’s why he signed up to learn taekwondo, but it didn’t last long there, thanks to a fractured left arm.

Once recovered, he remembered those weight training shows at school and made the decision. Marta did not let him continue in taekwondo and she made the determination to change.

He has always been a good-hearted man. Many of his classmates had difficulties at home and he helped them.

“I learned that from my mom, because it has always been given to the community. I like to help people, because my friends did not have everything and that was left for a lifetime, ”she declared.

When it was their turn to travel for a championship, Marta was in charge of getting some money for her son’s friends who couldn’t go because their parents didn’t have the means to finance their travel and food. On many occasions she had to put money out of her own pocket.

In Buenaventura, Harry Domínguez had him, who was his first weight coach. Once he finished high school, he went to Cali. The weights he lifted were high and he was a champion powerhouse.

There he was received by Jáiber Manjarrés, with whom he was until 2019, to put himself under the orders of Andrea Zuluaga, who is his current coach.

He returned to the top of the podium last year, after four hard years, with severe pain that brought tears to his eyes. Lesman was part of the Colombian National Team in the World Cup in Uzbekistan and was not out of place.

(Also: Dibu Martínez, ‘the biggest piece of m…’: hard attack from a French footballer).

again to triumph

The vallecaucano hung two golds in the category of 96 kilos. He won the clean and jerk, with a world record of 187 kilos, and finished first in the total, a revenge with destinyanother battle won after so much suffering.

“It was like being born again. That time I was very satisfied, because I had not competed in the international arena for four years and that gave me the opportunity to start thinking big, ”he said.

He is clear that his goal is a medal in the Olympic Games and he is preparing to achieve it. He understands that he must get up to 102 kilos, because 96 is not a division for the Paris 2024 jousts, but he will do it and work for it.

That result in the 2021 World Cup was key to his life, to his future, to his family. Weightlifting leaders in Bahrain set their sights on him, called him and proposed to compete for that country.

Lesman listened to the offer, weighed benefits, conditions, pros and cons, and said yes.

“The support was going to be better for preparation, they give me everything I need and the economic part is much better, that’s why I decided,” he specified.

And he added: “I am not going to say that qualifying for the Olympics will be easy, but it is clear that staying in Colombia was not a guarantee. Here I had to fight with my teammates and their level is very high”.

Since last July it has been nationalized. The process did not last long, barely a month and a half, and he is already a citizen, another of the guarantees he has.

The Colombian weightlifters, his teammates in the national team, gave him their full support. Lesman tells that they are happy and for the World Cup in Bogota he trained with them.

“They know that the situation in the country with sports is not the best. Athletes have a quarter of an hour and one often spends their lives doing sports and achieves little, ends their career and no matter how well things go in the end, nothing happens”, Paredes said.

Bahrain, for him, is a guarantee of tranquility. He does not have to think that there is no money for travel, for registration, for plane tickets, hotels and food, one more reason to take that step.

Today, everything is different for him. The medals in the World Cup in Bogotá excite him. He once again won the title, which he celebrated with his girlfriend, also a weightlifter Tatiana Cambindo.

He lives in Colombia, he trains in the country, but Lesman and Andrea, his coach, feel that they are at the forefront of an excellent option to make history, without the national flag, but instead defending the colors of a nation that opened its doors for them.

Lesman is looking for the Olympic medal, he is sure that he can get it, but he does not forget his roots. He earns good money, he has all the comforts, but he understands that he has to keep fighting and that he should not believe himself to be the King of Bahrain.

LISANDRO ABEL RENGIFO

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@LisandroAbel

More sports news