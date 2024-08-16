According to the criteria of

In recent days, the New York Post reported that a flight of the airline Alaska Airlines had to make a diversion emergency to Salt Lake City. The reason? The The pilot in charge revealed to the entire cockpit that he was not qualified to make the landing.

A passenger and Reddit user recounted on the website the words that the pilot would have expressed at the time of the incident: “Hi, I’m very sorry, but since I don’t have the proper qualification to land in Jackson Hole, we have to divert to Salt Lake City, Utah.We will keep you informed about the next steps.”

Through a statement, the company reported that The flight continued to Jackson Hole after a delay while a new pilot was sought. to operate the aircraft. This unexpected event caused a delay of more than three hours from what was planned on the trip.

The user also indicated that passengers did not receive any further information on the matter. “The pilot got off the plane, walking in shame since her bag was in the overhead bin at the back of the plane, and then A new pilot from Salt Lake City boarded the plane and we flew to Jackson“, he said.

Passengers were quick to share their incredible experience on social media.

What to do in case of an emergency on an airplane



Although The Washington Post He assures that it is not frequent, nor is it impossible for an emergency to happen during a flight, so you should keep in mind that the National Security Council recommends listen carefully to the pre-flight safety instructions to know how to put on an oxygen mask, which could even save your life.

In case, for example, of going through a large turbulence, it is recommended to wear a seat belt at all timeseven when the signal is off.