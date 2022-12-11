One of the favorite sports in terms of the international and geopolitical agenda is that of speculation and conspiracy theories, it is difficult not to fall into this dynamic because we must accept that it is pleasant for us to give simple answers to complex problems instead of investigating in the most impartial way possible.

Emerging powers like China tend to win sympathizers around the world, especially from nations that have suffered unfair interventions and mistreatment by the countries that have led the global agenda for the last century, I am referring mainly to the members of the G7 ; United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and Canada.

On the other hand, a large part of the international community tends to fall into the game of powers that misrepresent media information with the specific purpose of defending their interests, affecting who they consider to be their potential rivals. The above is just what is happening in China and we have enough reasons to deduce it.

What marked a before and after in China was a fire in a residential building in the city of “Urumqi” where 10 people died as a result of not being able to evacuate it in time due to the restrictions of the “Zero Covid” policy. This brought with it a series of protests that quickly spread to the main cities of the eastern nation.

A curious fact is that citizens go out to protest against the restriction policy with blank papers, because if they write something in particular against the government or the communist party they can go to jail. Dozens of videos have circulated where protesters are beaten and demonstrations are put down with a heavy hand. Such a situation has been used by the West to show the absence of fundamental civil rights suffered by Chinese society.

An issue that few talk about is the enormous potential for disaster that can be unleashed in that nation if the necessary precautionary measures are not taken. China has more than 1,500 million inhabitants, if these measures were not taken, it is estimated that in less than 1 year they would have 120 million infected, 5 million people hospitalized and more than 1.5 million deaths.

This is where the part of speculation comes in, since there are those who affirm that the choice of precautionary measures, as well as their intensity, is not precisely due to a matter of safeguarding, if not political, of control and economic. Well, it is argued that the cities where the current president Xi-Jiping is less popular have received a singular strong and repressive hand.

In addition to the fact that certain regions where North American companies concentrate their production centers have been affected by confining their inhabitants, seriously affecting companies such as Apple or Tesla.

There are arguments for whatever position one wants to adopt, the truth is that what is happening inside China has ceased to go unnoticed by the international community and it is that in geopolitical matters battles are won above all by implosion, if you believe that I exaggerate remember the USSR.