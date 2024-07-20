By contributing to the care of the environment, saving money on gasoline and receiving some incentives, electric car owners can feel proud to prefer this technology over combustion models. However, that does not mean that they do not have to facing difficulties. Perhaps one might think that the most common one is the lack of autonomy but, incredibly, there is a new situation to consider.

As reported in an article in the media Los Angeles Times, In April in Seattle, around 2 a.m., a van pulled up in front of an electric vehicle charging station in a shopping mall parking lot. A man came down with a flashlight and, as recorded by security cameras, cut and took several cables.

The robbery took less than two minutes and, unfortunately, it was not an isolated incident. Cases of people attacking stations have been reported throughout the country. from recharging electric cars to steal copper cables.

The reason for the above is that Copper price is near historic highsso criminals find a benefit in selling such material.

Of course, the effect it is already having is that Dozens of electric car owners have difficulty recharging their batteries and continue on your way or continue using your vehicle day to day.

Thus, although various automotive brands are making efforts with the intention of getting drivers to decide to migrate to electric models, situations such as the lack of public chargers plays against it.

In fact, many Americans are hesitant to buy an electric car because they don’t know of any nearby charging stations and because of the thefts that have been reported, Even having an option nearby does not guarantee that it will be fully operational.

Cable theft has been reported in cities such as Seattle. Photo:iStock Share

The states where thefts of cables from electric car stations are most common

He Theft of cables from electric vehicle charging stations in search of copper is becoming more widespread in the United States and, according to the report of Los Angeles Timesis more common in various states.

For example, he reported that two years ago, Electrify America, the company that manages one of the largest fast charger networks in the United States, reported that A cable was cut every six months at one of its 968 charging stations. But, By May 2024 the figure had already risen to 129, That is, four more than in all of 2023.

Between the The entities that have been most affected by this type of crime include: Washington, Nevada, California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Given the situation, even Companies have warned that the cables actually do not have much copper And it is also difficult to extract, so criminals could only make between US$15 and US$20.