A curious case occurred in recent days in South Carolinawhen a man of 60-year-old man was found dead in an unusual place. During a family vacation in Hilton Headwas missing for 10 days until it was found by local authorities at this location.

According to the criteria of

Stanley Kotowski disappeared on the morning of August 16th Holiday Homewhen he can be seen walking away from the house. According to the details, I suffered from insomnia and anxietyAfter 10 days of searching, the county Sheriff was alerted to a house that had had suspicious activity and the body was found under a residence.

In the video posted by the Sheriff’s Office from the county of Beaufortyou can see Kotowski walking barefoot out the front door from the South Sea Pines Drive rental. The man also appears to be confused in the video as he stops walking and looks around in the middle of the street before continuing on.

@bcsopio You have released more video of Stan Kotowoski. The man missing on Hilton Head Island since last Friday. They are asking for any information or video from residents to get a better idea of ​​his path and location. If you can help. Call 843-524-2777 @WSAV pic.twitter.com/BQbcpozkor — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) August 24, 2024

Days later, The autopsy of the body was knownwhere the county coroner, David Ottdetermined that Kotowski was He committed suicide and the cause of death was asphyxiation by hanging. Although they did not provide further details, used a “device” to cut off the flow of oxygen. Police also revealed that she had experienced paranoia in the days leading up to her disappearance.

A family’s grief over South Carolina man



After the news broke, Social media was flooded with condolences towards his family and his wife, Jackie Kotowskiwrote in a post on his Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Stan has been found.”

After these wordsJackie said: “Sadly, he is no longer with us. Our hearts are filled with grief as we begin to process this unimaginable loss.” Finally, thanked “To all those who offered their support, shared information and helped in the search efforts.”