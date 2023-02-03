The Italian writer Luigi Pirandello (1867 – 1936) wrote numerous short stories, prose and plays, full of characters who go off the rails or go mad. Often the conclusion is that man does not know himself at all. Now some of his stories have been translated and published in the book lucky birds, Pirandello fans Michel Krielaars and Rosan Hollak talk about his special work.

Read Michel’s review of Pirandello’s short stories here.

Books discussed in this episode:

Lucky birds: Luigi Pirandello. Van Oorschot. Translators: Yond Boeke & Patty Krone

Also discussed is the movie:

Cheese. 1984. Directed by: Paolo and Vittorio Taviani.