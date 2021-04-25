The LaLiga match between Sevilla and Granada had a rough end. Soldado’s penalty goal tightened the match and brought tension to the last moments. De Burgos Bengoetxea, referee of the clash, had decreed four minutes of discount. But when he reached 93 ‘he signaled the end of the game.

Some Granada players protested, others left and Sevilla players left the pitch. At that time there was the usual exchange of shirts and some footballers took off their boots or shin guards. But De Burgos Bengoetxea rectified his initial mistake and ordered everyone to return to play the remaining minute. So it was, without change in the scoreboard. Even so, the scene will go around the world as unusual.