What Rick’s Café was for the exiles in the movie Casablanca is the Versailles Café for the more entrenched Cuban-American community in Miami. The restaurant par excellence. The place to see and be seen, where the action is, where the great events of life are commemorated ―baptisms, golden weddings, quinceañera debuts―. Where, among guava cakes, fufú con masitas and gilt-framed photos of vintage celebrities, diners dream of traveling to a Cuba free of the communist legacy of Fidel Castro and his political heirs.

Going there was the first thing Donald Trump did when he left a city courthouse on Tuesday, after pleading not guilty to all 37 counts in connection with classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Florida.

The former president expected a hero’s reception and he got it: those who were there rushed to greet him, take photos with him, pray for him and sing “happy birthday” to him, the day before he turned 77. “Food for everyone! ”, he exclaimed, smiling, between applause and while shaking one hand after another. “This is rigged… We live in a rigged country, a corrupt country, a country without borders… we are in decline,” he assured, repeating one of his most constant electoral arguments. More sympathizers crowded at the doors, hoping to be able to see and speak to his political idol.

The movement was calculated to the millimeter. In true Trump style, the idea was to show that subpoenas – no matter how serious they are – do not affect you. That he is still in control, and that he continues to have the support of his supporters. That, of course, he is not considering withdrawing from the race for the White House (US law allows him to continue even if he is accused) and that there are double standards against him. Others would have done their best to go as unnoticed as possible when leaving the courthouse. The former president, no. He took advantage of the occasion to turn it into a political rally in one of the places in the city where he knew he would find a better reception among a public for which the president, Joe Biden, is a dangerous socialist.

A strategy that he would repeat a couple of hours later, already at his golf club in Bedminster, in the State of New Jersey. There he assured that the accusation, the second in three months, is “electoral interference and another attempt to rig and steal” the path to the White House.

This tactic will be repeated over and over again, given the variety of cases open against him and that could add new charges in the coming months. Trump is a firm believer in the “talk about me, even if it’s bad” principle. And, in an electoral campaign that promises to keep him coming and going from rallies to court and vice versa, he has proposed turning his court appearances into acts of propaganda. He wants to present himself not as the suspect in serious crimes against democracy and national security, but as the innocent victim of a political witch hunt launched by a politicized justice system and by rival Democrats with autocratic leanings.

It is the message that he continually launches from his social network, Truth Social, and in his campaign emails to raise funds. “They want to take away my FREEDOM because I will NEVER allow them to take away your FREEDOM,” she typed, in all caps, on Friday.

The cases pending are the most varied: alleged obstruction of justice, falsehood and violation of the espionage law for keeping dozens of boxes with classified material in Mar-a-Lago without official authorization; falsification of accounting records for the payment of a porn actress; suspicions of an attempt to rig election results, and his role in the events that led to a mob of his supporters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to try to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral victory of Biden. In addition, the writer E. Jean Carroll, to whom Trump must pay five million dollars after a New York jury found the former president responsible for sexual abuse and defamation against her, has obtained legal authorization to claim greater compensation. The case is pending appeal.

Little seems to matter to the Republican voter. To that 25% of the US electoral census that in every call to the polls unconditionally supports the candidate of that party, whatever his name is and whatever he does, launching a war under false premises in Iraq or describing it as “a beautiful day ” the one of the assault on the Capitol. Trump receives more than 50% of the vote in the Republican primary and is tens of percentage points behind his immediate follower, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to polls. His campaign assures that after the new accusation he has raised more than 6.6 million dollars [unos seis millones de euros].

A poll for NPR public radio offers stark data: 64% of party voters insist that Trump is their candidate. 83% of those consulted believe that the former tenant of the White House should not give up his presidential aspirations. Since February, this survey points out, support for the former president among the Republican and independent ranks that lean towards that party has grown eight percentage points; in this group, those who believe that the tycoon has done nothing wrong have grown five points since March.

That advantage can grow if your court summonses continue to be lavished. It is the “talk about me” effect: the more people talk about Trump and his legal problems, the less space is left for the rest of his Republican opponents, who have an almost underground voting intention.

“Climb a mountain”

The former president “continues to hold three significant leads that DeSantis and the rest of his opponents will have to scale a mountain to overcome,” writes analyst Natalie Jackson on the respected blog Sabato’s Crystal Ball. As he explains, the candidate “wins majorities in the primaries”, “Republicans think he is the best opponent against Biden” ―62% believe that he would defeat the current president in November 2024, according to a survey for the CBS television network― and “Republicans would rather have a candidate they agree with than one they have a chance of winning.”

Given these figures, if Republican politicians have criticism of Trump, most keep it to themselves. Facing the public, they have closed ranks around the former president. From the leader of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to DeSantis himself, they have endorsed the speech that denounces double standards in justice, but in the case of classified documents, for example, they do not mention that Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence promptly returned the material he found at his home in Indiana and no charges have been filed against him.

Although that could change. A small number of Republican politicians have made some unflattering comments about the classified documents case: one of his primary rivals, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, has called him “incredibly reckless” on national security. Ella Pence describes the allegations as “very serious.”

Everything will depend on how the campaign develops, the judicial adventures of the former tenant of the White House and what results the Republican primaries show. The candidate who most seduces those bases will not necessarily be the one who arouses the most confidence among the general public.

This public presents a much more skeptical attitude. Some 56% (87% among Democrats, 58% among independents) believe that Trump should withdraw from the electoral race, according to the NPR poll. Some 50% of non-partisan voters believe the former president has engaged in some form of illegal conduct, a jump of nine percentage points since March, before the first indictment in New York.

While his judicial and political panorama is clarified, we can expect more coups from Trump like the one at Café Versailles. Preferably, with better results for the public present. According to digital Miami New Timesalthough in the restaurant he offered “food for everyone!”, the former president left after ten minutes, supposedly without paying anything.

