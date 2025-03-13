Rosario Matew, Koldo Roll and Samyaas nominees of the week, they took a step forward during the second gala of Survivors To know the name of the expelled. “Before continuing, I have something very important to communicate,” he intervened Jorge Javier Vázquez.

“Given the terrible temporal and extraordinary events, you have not been able to live a normal week,” explained the presenter, while everyone was expectant. “That’s why The organization has made an unprecedented decision“He added.

With a lot of tension, Jorge Javier gave the news: “We are going to give you the opportunity to enjoy one more week of the experience!” This meant that None of the three nominees would leave expelled that night.

“Congratulations, guys!” Laura Madrueño. “That was the great news, that There is no expulsion and you all follow in adventure“He stressed, in case anyone had not made sure.

When in doubt, the presenter intervened again: “The current nominations are annulledbut tonight there will be new nominations and I hope you take advantage of it to give everything. ”

