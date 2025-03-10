During the stage that Isabel Pantoja spent in prison for her involvement in the Malaya case, the tonadillera lived an unpleasant event that, she reported Party This Sunday, I would have tried not to come to light.

As two of their collaborators, Omar Suárez and Jota said, the artist was The protagonist of a tense episode that marked her future in jail.

According to the testimony of a relative of a prisoner from the singer, he “lived a terrible moment, very, very chungo.” It’s about “A encounter, a discussion with a dam that went to more”.

“The Malaya case did not go unnoticed by the dams of Alcalá de Guadaira and, upon arrival, Isabel Pantoja found cheers but also with some boos,” said the collaborator. “There was a very specific protocol for Isabel Because because of its popularity, it had to be protected especially, “he explained.

On the incident itself, he said: “According to what they tell me, Isabel Pantoja had a problem with a inmate with which the discussion went out of hand. They had a fight that apparently went further, something quite common inside jail. “

According to the testimony of the source, the tonadillera, after this tense episode, was traumatized: “She turned away from almost all prey and began to have more relationship with prison officials. “

