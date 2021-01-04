The newest radar station “Yakhroma”, the construction of which will begin in Crimea in 2021, will operate in four bands with a view of 270 degrees, reports TASS…

It is noted that this radar station has no analogues, and will be able to conduct surveillance in the meter, centimeter, decimeter and millimeter ranges.

Earlier it was reported that Russia intends to create a continuous radar field around its borders to protect against cruise missiles. Prior to this, the Sunflower over-the-horizon radars were deployed in the Far East and the Baltic. The “Container” radar station, capable of monitoring the air situation over all of Europe, including Great Britain, is deployed in the Kaliningrad region.

In mid-December, the Ministry of Defense announced that new stations, which will ensure the detection of air targets thousands of kilometers from the borders of Russia, will appear in the south of the country. The possibilities of over-the-horizon detection of air targets in the Arctic are also being studied.