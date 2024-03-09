Unlike characters like Spider-Man, Batman and Wolverine, superman He is one of the few heroes who has not starred in many video games. After the resounding failure of Superman 64the DC hero moved away from this medium, and It has been the fans who have taken on the task of offering experiences worthy of starring the Man of Steel.

Despite the lack of Superman games, in 2019, a team known as UNDEFEATED Games gave us UNDEFEATEDan action title, where we have the opportunity to explore an open world in a way very similar to that of the DC hero, something that gave it a good level of popularity, to the point that a sequel is already on the way.

Since its launch in 2019, UNDEFEATED It has managed to be downloaded by two million people, and today it is a free experience that anyone interested can play on PC. Following this success, UNDEFEATED Games has revealed that a sequel, known as UNDEFEATED: Genesis It is already in development, and will hit the market sometime in 2026.

In UNDEFEATED: Genesis We will once again take on the role of a hero similar to Superman, who will have to travel to a new planet, explore this world, defeat villains, and enjoy an action experience that is very worthwhile. Thus, An independent studio makes it clear that it's not that difficult to make a good Superman game.

Remember, UNDEFEATED: Genesis coming to PC sometime in 2026. On related topics, this is what the new Superman actor looks like. Likewise, check out the first look at James Gunn's DCU Superman.

Editor's Note:

UNDEFEATED It doesn't look like a bad game, but it clearly lacks something that makes it stand out from the rest of the experiences of this type. However, this title shows that it is possible to have the foundations of a good Superman title, and it is just a matter of a studio polishing these ideas.

Via: UNDEFEATED: Genesi