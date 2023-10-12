Material Focus: Britons threw away 260 million disposable vapes in a year

Britons threw 471 million small electrical items into landfill in 2022. All of them, like large electronics, could be disposed of through recycling, the non-profit organization said in its study Material Focus.

Of the half a billion small electrical appliances that ended up in the trash, the organization counted 260 million disposable vapes, 26 million cables, 29 million LED, decorative and solar lamps, 9.8 million USB flash drives and 4.8 million portable fans. In total, more than a hundred thousand tons of electrical goods are thrown away every year in the country. The accumulated waste is stored and, if disposed of, by incineration or burial, which obviously aggravates climate problems.

Spare parts for used small electrical appliances are made from copper, lithium and stainless steel, which can be given a second life. Once recycled, they can be used in wind turbines, medical devices and electric vehicles.

According to Material Focus, Britons buy 16 small electrical appliances every second. There are 880 million electrical appliances lying around in the UK at home – on average, four or five charging cables, two or three mobile phones and the same number of remote controls. Perceiving such electrical goods as disposable, Britons spent more than £2.8 billion on them in 2022 alone.

According to the company’s survey, every year a Briton buys an average of nine small electrical appliances – eight of them end up in the trash. Most often, residents of the country get rid of mini-speakers, hand-held vacuum cleaners and pedometers.

Earlier, Japanese authorities called on world powers to create an international system for recycling electronic waste. This initiative will be discussed at events organized by the International Energy Agency, opening on October 28 in Paris.