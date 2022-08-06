Ángel Di María landed at Juventus in Italy from PSG in France, to continue making up his successful career and to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best way with the Argentine team, where he is one of the great references of the Scaloni squad.
In one of the last training sessions with the Vecchia Signora, the noodle was challenged by international legend Alessandro DelPierowho proposed to make a free throw duel And it quickly went viral on social media.
The match was tied 2-2., after five attempts. In the tiebreaker, where both had to aim for the crossbar, the result was also tied, in this case 1 to 1, after three executions of each. After the end of it, the stars ended the game with an affectionate hug.
It should be remembered that at Juventus Del Piero won 18 titles, including the 1996 Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup that year against River (he converted the winning goal) and 6 Serie A, being one of the greatest idols in history. of the club where Di María will now have to show all his football.
On Monday, August 15, Angelito will make his official debut in Serie A with Juve, against Sassuolo, the official start of a new illusion for the club and for the club that emerged from Rosario Central. Will it break it?
#unmissable #free #kick #competition #Ángel #María #Alessandro #Del #Piero #Juventus
Leave a Reply