Continue to live at home and work twelve hours a week in the supermarket: Timo van Baarsen (25) from Amstelveen ended his student days without borrowing money. “I studied economics, so I always do calculations in my head. About 600 euros for rent, plus 200 to 300 euros for groceries: I could not have saved that without borrowing, with a salary of about 700 euros per month.”

Students who, like Van Baarsen, started a study between 2015 and 2022, see themselves as the ‘unlucky generation’: they were not entitled to the basic grant but fell under the loan system. Before the 2015/2016 academic year, the basic grant for students living away from home was EUR 286.15 per month, and EUR 102.77 for students living at home.

“I had a nice time at home,” says Van Baarsen, who started in 2015/2016. “That scholarship had lowered the threshold for leaving home. It is a large amount for a student, a rent of 600 euros is almost halved.” He graduated last year. Now he has a full-time job at a real estate company, on Sundays he is still in the supermarket. “I just got so used to it.”

The basic grant will be reintroduced with effect from the 2023/2024 academic year. On Monday, the House of Representatives will discuss the amount of the grant and the compensation scheme for students who started a study between 2015 and 2022 – and therefore did not receive a basic grant. In the preliminary plans of the cabinet, this is 255 euros per month for students living away from home, 91 euros per month for students living at home. These amounts are as high as the basic grant in 2008, while rents have risen by an average of 2.5 percent every year since then, according to figures from the CBS†

study vouchers

The proposed compensation amounts to 1,436 euros for students who came under the loan system. ‘Unlucky students’ living away from home in particular miss out on so much money: under the system before 2015, they would have received 13,735 euros for four years of studying, under the system from 2023 that would be 12,240 euros. The cabinet is considering making the previously announced ‘study vouchers’ freely disposable. Previously, these could only be spent on additional training five years after graduation. For example, the total amount comes to 3,206 euros in compensation per ‘bad student’.

Denzel Sweeb (26) from Rotterdam was such a student living away from home. He had a debt of 36,000 euros. “Compensation of 1,400 makes little difference.” Full compensation would not evaporate his debt, but would considerably reduce it.

A spokesperson for GroenLinks calls it “very sad” that one group is now out of the stock market. “They need to be compensated in a better way. The political will is lacking.” In the note meeting this Monday, GL will try to ‘plus’ the amount, preferably to the 10,000 euros ‘starting capital’ that GL wants for every 18-year-old (to replace the basic grant). “We need 7.7 billion for that. We want to tax millionaires with an extra 1% from one million euros.”

Read alsoThe baker’s son started to borrow more and work more because of the loan system



wry

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science also calls it “wry” that a generation has “study between the two systems”. The basis for the amount of the compensation is the 1 billion euros that the cabinet has earmarked for it. “We see no room to increase that amount.”

“D66 finds it very wry that there is a group of students who fall between the two loan systems,” says a spokesperson. “It is therefore very good news that a compensation has been agreed in the coalition agreement and that the study vouchers can also be redeemed.”

For Sweeb, borrowing was something you did “standard” as a student. The fact that the new generation does receive a basic grant gives him the feeling that you ‘have to be lucky with when you were born’.

The National Student Union (LSVb) is also campaigning against this inequality. “Studying just a little earlier or a little later means a lot less debt. The loan system was introduced in 2015, and the government decided to abolish it again in 2021. For example, the government created a group within a generation that is struggling with a much larger debt. That debt influences the amount of the mortgage they can later get. Soon the unlucky generation will have to compete on the housing market, that is an impossible battle,” says chairman Ama Boahene.

Thijn van Summeren (22) from Hilversum started his studies in 2018. “In my house lived a few people who started before 2015. They did receive a grant, we did not. That was pretty crooked.”

Soesja Brunink (25)

”Everyone has a debt of 60,000 euros, just like me after almost six years of study”

He has a debt of about 15,000 euros. “If I want to buy a house now, there is a 15k gap in my mortgage. That just sucks.”

Soesja Brunink (25), a civil engineering student in Delft and of the ‘unlucky generation’, is also concerned about her position on the housing market. “When I went to college, I accepted this new system with the idea that everyone would build up a large student debt. Now that the loan system is being rolled back, I have a higher student debt than people who went to college a few years later. For example, I am lagging behind on the housing market.”

Soesja Brunink is surprised about the average student debt of 15,000 euros, which is often mentioned in the news. “It includes people from all kinds of situations, including students who do not borrow, study for a short time or continue to live at home. That paints a skewed picture. Everyone around me – just like me after studying for almost six years – has a student debt of about 60,000 euros.” The average student debt, if only borrowing students are included, is 24,121 euros. With daily classes from 9 am to 5 pm, Brunink could only work a few hours to reduce the debt.

‘Compensation is laughable’

Beau de Vos (25), an art history student, finds the compensation “laughable”. “It would only be really fair if we received the same amount as students with the former basic grant plus inflation. Yes, the government would have to allocate a very large amount of money for that. But that is not our fault.”

Ama Boahene

“Soon, the unlucky generation will have to compete on the housing market, that’s an impossible battle”

The LSVb also finds the compensation much too low. “The government has admitted that they have made a misjudgment with the loan system. You have to compensate for such a mistake, which really bothers students,” says Boahene. “Moreover, the amount of the amount has come about in a strange way. The government has not looked at the problems students face and what compensation is needed to contribute to a solution. Instead, they figured out that 1 billion could be freed up and then looked at how best to allocate it.”

For De Vos, it feels as if her generation has been ‘robbed twice’, because the intended investments in education according to the Court of Audit were not fulfilled.

Timo van Baarsen, the debt-free student from Amstelveen, has not given up hope of a house. “I have a slightly better starting position.” In his student days he had to leave “something” for that – he too would find full compensation more fair than the proposed 1,436 euros per student. “What would I do? Lie down on the beach in a bathing suit.”