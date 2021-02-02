People in towns all over Granada lament that their municipalities have been locked in, or worse, their bars closed, but Gobernador has a worse deal.

You see, this tiny village in the north of the province does not have one case amongst its 233 villagers yet all its boundaries are closed tight… every single municipality that it shares its borders with are not only closed down, but have their non-essential business closed, as well.

Ironically, then, it is locked in because there is nowhere to go; in other words, it doesn’t matter on which side of the door the key was used, you cannot pass through it.

With a population of only 233, they would need just two cases for the ‘door to be locked ”on their side, too. With three cases, their only bar would be closed, as well. Meaning that if an infected person does sneak in from one of the neighboring municipalities and let the virus in, they’ll start two weeks lock down whilst those around them start to open up.

(News: Governor, Montes Orientales, Granada, Andalucia)